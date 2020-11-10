Fort Smith man dies, three others injured after being hit by car

FORT SMITH -- A man died and three others were injured Monday after a vehicle traveling north on Interstate 540 swerved and hit them.

Attempting to avoid a collision with another vehicle, a Lincoln LS driving near the 5-mile marker at 4:46 p.m. struck a cable barrier as well as four men working in the road's median, according to an accident report.

Moises Felipe Cruz, 26, of Fort Smith, died as a result of the crash, according to the report.

Jesus Heriberto Cruz-Garcia, 21, Juan Carlos Morales, 26, and Geraldo Morales Felpe, 45, of Fort Smith, were injured and taken to Mercy Hospital and Baptist Health in Fort Smith, the report states.

The incident is still under investigation.