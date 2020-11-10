Fort Smith superintendent picked to lead Texas school district

TEXARKANA, Texas — After months of searches, applications and interviews a Fort Smith superintendent on Tuesday was named the lone finalist to lead a Texas school district.

The unanimous decision to make Dr. Doug Brubaker the sole finalist for the Texarkana Independent School District’s open superintendent position was made Tuesday morning by its board of trustees.

Previously the superintendent at Fort Smith Public Schools since 2017, Brubaker has worked with public school districts for 24 years. He served in roles as a teacher, assistant principal, principal, department director, assistant superintendent, associate superintendent and superintendent within several school districts in Texas and Arkansas.

Fred Norton Jr., president of the board, said the district was thrilled to be able to have Brubaker return to the state of Texas.

"We could not be more excited to have found a transformative leader that we have in Dr. Doug Brubaker," Norton said. "He's had a successful career for 23 years in Texas, before he crossed the state line and went to Fort Smith. And after four years of excelling there, we were able to lure him back to the Lone Star State."

The district’s search for a new superintendent began in July 2020, after the departure of former Superintendent Paul Norton, who headed for another school district. The Texarkana district hired a search firm to identify worthy applicants, and had been taking such measures as conducting interviews and background checks since then.

A first-generation college graduate, Brubaker said his passion for education is rooted in its life-changing capabilities.

"To me, it's its transformative power," he said. "Regardless of where you start out in life, you have the opportunity to really be whatever or whoever you want to be, because of the educational opportunities that school districts like this provide."

Brubaker will be formally named superintendent by the board on Dec. 1, 2020, following a state-mandated 21-day waiting period.

His first day to report to the district will be Jan. 4, 2021.