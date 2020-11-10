Governor declares emergency in Utah, orders masks worn

FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2020, file photo, Utah Gov. Gary Herbert walks through the Capitol rotunda to a COVID-19 briefing, in Salt Lake City. Herbert declared a state of emergency, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, and ordered a statewide mask mandate in an attempt to stem a surge in coronavirus patient hospitalizations that is testing the state's hospital capacity. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

SALT LAKE CITY -- Utah Gov. Gary Herbert declared a state of emergency and ordered a statewide mask mandate in an attempt to stem a surge in coronavirus patient hospitalizations that is testing the state's hospital capacity.

Herbert and the Utah Department of Health late Sunday issued executive and public health orders requiring residents to wear face coverings in public, at work and when they are within 6 feet of people who don't live in their households.

Several of the state's largest counties already required masks, but Herbert, a Republican, had resisted extending the rule to the entire state despite a two-month surge of cases.

Herbert said Sunday night that the time to debate masks had passed and insisted his orders won't shut down the economy.

The new Utah rules also call for a two-week pause on extracurricular activities including athletic events, with the exception of high school championship games and intercollegiate athletic events as long as testing and social distancing guidelines are adhered to. Herbert ordered a limit on "casual social gatherings" to household members only.

The orders took effect at midday Monday and are to last until Nov. 23.

By Jan. 1, all Utah students at public and private universities who attend at least one class per week in person must be tested for covid-19 weekly.

State officials sent out an emergency alert to state residents on their phones Sunday to alert them to Herbert's televised address outlining the orders.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yG7X-eyFvps]

Earlier Sunday, Utah health authorities announced a new high in the number of coronavirus hospitalizations and 2,386 more confirmed covid-19 cases as the pandemic surged.

Some 424 people were hospitalized with covid-19 Sunday, according to the Utah Department of Health. On Friday, hospitalizations stood at a then-record 395 patients.

Herbert's office said Sunday that the mask mandate will be extended beyond Nov. 23 "for the foreseeable future."

Utah's seven-day average of newly confirmed daily cases has reached a record-breaking 2,290.

In the past two weeks, Utah's positivity average -- the percentage of coronavirus tests that are positive -- has increased from 18.5% to 20.6%, according to state data. At least 659 state residents have died of the coronavirus and more than 132,000 have been infected.

Utah also will ramp up its contact tracing efforts and its testing of younger individuals who usually show no symptoms of the coronavirus, including the college testing, testing for students engaged in extracurricular activities and, eventually, workplace testing for people 35 and younger, Herbert's office said. Utah National Guard personnel will help in contact tracing, it said.

"To make a real difference in slowing the spread of COVID-19 and turning around the dire situation in our hospitals, we all need to do more," the governor said in a statement. "This is a sacrifice for all of us. But as we slow the spread it will make all the difference for our overworked healthcare workers, who desperately need our help."

The announcement came after Utah's largest teachers union Friday called for the governor to mandate that all public secondary schools in high coronavirus transmission areas shift to remote learning.

The Utah Education Association also asked Herbert to suspend extracurricular activities that can't comply with social distancing guidelines in high transmission areas from the Thanksgiving holiday through the winter school break.

Herbert has said he's concerned that people are feeling fatigued from the pandemic and urged Utah residents to follow mask and social distancing requirements.

Gov. Gary Herbert, right, and Gov.-elect Spencer Cox exchange elbows during a press conference announcing details related to their upcoming transition of leadership at the Utah State Capitol on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Salt Lake City. Cox, who won the governor's race this week, said he is prepared to continue the fight against COVID-19 when he succeeds Herbert in January. He said he hopes to focus on ramping up testing, adding more contact tracers and implementing vaccine distribution. (Steve Griffin/Deseret News, via AP, Pool)