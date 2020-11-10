Vermont legislators

upset with Walmart

Walmart Inc. has drawn the ire of Vermont state lawmakers by not applying for a grant that could provide hazard pay to workers at the retailer's six stores there.

The Vermont Frontline Employees Hazard Pay Grant program lets employers apply for grants of $1,200 per part-time worker and $2,000 per full-time employee providing essential services during the covid-19 pandemic.

Walmart's Vermont stores employed a total of 1,029 full- and part-time workers as of July 31, according to the Bentonville-based retailer's website.

So far, the company has not applied for the funds. Walmart did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.

CBS Moneywatch reported Friday that the company said it has paid more than $1.1 billion in bonuses to many of its 1.5 million U.S. employees for their efforts during the pandemic, and that Vermont's program was meant for the state's small and medium-sized businesses.

A group of Vermont state senators said in a statement Thursday that Walmart's decision was "cruel under any circumstances."

"Sometimes saying thanks is not enough," the senators said. "This is one of those times."

-- Serenah McKay

Windstream: Added

12,900 to broadband

Windstream Holdings Inc announced Monday that it added 12,900 new broadband customers in the third quarter.

As of Sept. 30, the company has added 53,000 broadband users for the year as it closes in on its goal of 60,000 net new customers for 2020. Windstream is now a privately held company.

The broadband business unit, known as Kinetic, also has extended fiber gigabit services to 325,000 new locations during the first nine months of the year. Kinetic offers broadband service to 1.1 million homes and small businesses in 18 states.

"Kinetic is making faster broadband speeds available to more customers across our rural footprint, and they are responding," said Jeff Small, president of Kinetic.

The company did not release overall results or announce financial information for its other operations.

Windstream exited bankruptcy protection in September as a privately owned entity.

-- Andrew Moreau

State index makes

13.16-point jump

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Monday at 446.66, up 13.16.

"It was a very interesting day for stocks on Monday as the S&P 500 and DJIA rallied in dramatic fashion on hopes of a full economic reopening was in sight following the first positive data from Pfizer regarding a late-stage covid-19 vaccine trial was 90% effective," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.