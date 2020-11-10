Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Bella Vista

• Clayton Shatswell, 36, of 2514 S.E. Third St. in Bentonville was arrested Saturday in connection with domestic battering. Shatswell was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Benton County

• Justus Palmeri, 20, of 118 W. Lora Ave. in Sapulpa, Okla., was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault. Palmeri was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• James Swimmer Rabbit Jr., 38, of 21094 Floyd Moore Road in Gentry was arrested Monday in connection with possession of a firearm by certain persons. Rabbit was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Pedro Rodriguez, 55, of 11927 Oak Hills Drive in Bentonville was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member and domestic battering. Rodriguez was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Gentry

• Johnny Raynold, 24, of 14 S. Little St. was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault. Raynold was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Rogers

• Juan Alvizures-Alvarez, 25, of 1014 W. Oak St. was arrested Sunday in connection with sexual assault. Alvizures-Alvarez was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Alejandro Melgoza-Garcia, 22, of Super 8 Motel in Rogers was arrested Saturday in connection with battery and robbery. Melgoza-Garcia was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Randy Morris Jr., 51, of 1301 N. West End St. in Springdale was arrested Saturday in connection with possession of firearm by certain persons. Morris was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.