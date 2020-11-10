NWA fishing report

Beaver Lake

Crappie and black bass are moving to shallow water.

Reese Jones at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers recommends fishing for crappie on the south half of the lake. Use minnows or jigs five to 10 feet deep around wood cover.

For black bass, try top-water lures early. Spinner baits or crank baits are good to use later in the day. Jones recommends bass fishing in the midlake area, from Prairie Creek park to Rocky Branch park.

Striped bass are also in the midlake area. Try top-water lures early where surfacing stripers are seen. Use shad or brood minnows later in the day.

Anglers report catching walleye by trolling crank baits over gravel flats, but lots of the walleye are small. Walleye must be 18 inches long to keep at Beaver Lake. The daily limit is four.

Average surface water temperature is in the high 50s and low 60s.

Beaver tailwater

Lisa Mullins at Beaver Dam Store recommends fly fishing for trout with scuds, woolly buggers and midges. Try a size 16 midge under a strike indicator. Good colors are red and silver, copper and black or root beer.

Fly fishing is best in low water. Look for high water during power generation at Beaver Dam on cold mornings and evenings.

Anglers who prefer bait might try nightcrawlers. Inflating the crawler with a worm blower to keep it off the bottom may produce more strikes. Power Bait in bright colors, combined with a waxworm, is an effective combination.

In the lure category, small crank baits such as a countdown Rapalas and size 6 or 7 Flicker Shad are worth a cast. A small spoon is good to use. Good spoon colors are red and gold or gold and silver.

Lake Fayetteville

David Powell at the lake office said spider rigs are working to catch crappie. Bait up with minnows and fish about eight feet deep.

Powell recommends trying for black bass with chatter baits or spinner baits. Catfish are biting well on glow worms or nightcrawlers. Use worms for bluegill.

Lake Sequoyah

Mike Carver at the lake office said black bass are biting well on all types of lures. Use liver for catfish. Bluegill and crappie are slow.

Bella Vista

Chip Wiseman at Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista suggests fishing for black bass at any Bella Vista lake with Ned rigs, plastic worms or crank baits. Work either lure five to six feet deep.

Crappie are biting well eight to 10 feet deep. A Keitech 2-inch Swing Impact is the hot crappie lure.

Catfish are biting well. The best fishing is after a rain wherever fresh water is running into a lake. Nightcrawlers or liver are the best baits

Swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs recommends using plastic worms rigged Texas, Carolina or wacky style for black bass. Try top-water lures at dawn, dusk and cloudy days.

Illinois River

Stroud recommends fishing for black bass with tube baits, grubs or buzz baits.

Eastern Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation reports good fishing for black bass at Lake Tenkiller with crank baits, plastic worms, spinner baits or jig and pigs. Fish around brush, docks, points or timber.

Crappie fishing is fair with jigs or minnows around brush.

At Fort Gibson Lake, crappie fishing is good with grubs, jigs or minnows around brush and timber. Black bass fishing is fair with crank baits, plastic worms, jerk baits or jig and pigs.

Table Rock Lake

Focused Fishing guide service said the top lure for black bass continues to be a pee wee football jig. Work the lure along points with a mix of ledge rock and gravel 8 to 20 feet deep. Bass will be more shallow on cloudy days.

Try a swim bait 20 to 30 feet deep, worked along the bottom around main lake points. Most fish caught this way are spotted bass.