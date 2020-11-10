NWA outdoor briefs

Day-use fees resume

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has resumed collecting day-use fees at several parks on Beaver Lake and corps parks at other waterways. Fee collections were suspended earlier this year when recreation areas were closed because of virus concerns.

Fees are collected at boat launch ramps, picnic areas and swim beaches. People who purchased an annual day-use pass between April 1, 2019 and March 31, 2020, will have seven months added to the expiration date.

Visitors to corps parks are encouraged to practice social distancing.

Coler welcomes campers

Camping is now available at Coler Mountain Bike Preserve in northwest Bentonville.

Nightly fees are $15 for a small tent platform, $25 for a large tent platform and $30 for a camper van site. Campers have access to a restroom, hot showers, bike wash and bike repair station. There is a community campfire ring that is lit each afternoon. There is a two-night minimum on weekends. Maximum stay is 14 days.

The preserve features several miles of mountain bike trails and a 1.5-mile hard-surface trail. There is no charge to ride or walk the trails.

Camping reservation are required. Visit peelcompton.org to reserve a site.

Naturalists offer training

Applications are being accepted for the Northwest chapter of Arkansas Master Naturalists training for new members. Classes start in January preparing for graduation in May.

Naturalists in training classes will occur via Zoom, with approximately 50 hours of virtual lectures and interpreted hike videos, with time allowed for discussion.

To graduate to full master naturalist status, one must attend a minimum of 40 hours classroom and field instruction. Cost is $135 for the training and materials plus $30 annual dues. Cost is $80 for an additional household member if materials are shared. To become a certified Master Naturalist, members must complete eight hours of continuing education and volunteer 40 hours annually.

Visit www.nwamn.org for more information and a link to an online application.

Forest now on Twitter

The Ozark-St Francis National Forest is now on Twitter. Consider following the forest's account for the latest news, updates, events, prescribed fire notifications, and pictures. Visit https://twitter.com/ozarkstfrancis

Trails close for hunts

Most trails at Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area will close temporarily during the park's permit deer hunting seasons. These seasons differ from the regular Arkansas deer hunting seasons.

The park's muzzle-loader deer season is Nov. 18-22. Modern gun deer hunting season at the park is Dec. 2-6. These deer seasons are by permit only. Permits have already been awarded.