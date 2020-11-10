Off the Wire

FILE - In this Aug. 30, 2014, file photo, former Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa stands with his Baseball Hall of Fame plaque before the second baseball game of a doubleheader against the Detroit Tigers in Chicago. La Russa, the Hall of Famer who won a World Series championship with the Oakland Athletics and two more with the St. Louis Cardinals, is returning to manage the Chicago White Sox 34 years after they fired him, the team announced Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Marton, File)

BASEBALL

La Russa charged with DUI

Chicago White Sox Manager Tony La Russa has been charged with driving under the influence again. According to the Maricopa County Justice Courts website, the arrest occurred in February, but the case was filed Oct. 28, one day before La Russa's hiring was announced by the White Sox. There is no attorney listed for La Russa on the website. White Sox spokesman Scott Reifert said the team was aware of the arrest when the 76-year-old La Russa was hired. La Russa pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in Florida in 2007 after police found him asleep inside his running SUV at a stop light and smelling of alcohol. ESPN reported La Russa allegedly ran his car into a curb in the Phoenix area on Feb. 24. A peace officer found La Russa standing next to his SUV, according to the ESPN report, citing an affidavit filed by the Arizona Department of Public Safety. La Russa was taken into custody after a field sobriety test. In the affidavit cited by ESPN, the peace officer described him as "argumentative."

Luhnow sues over firing

Former Houston Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow has filed a breach of contract lawsuit against the team, seeking more than $22 million in salary owed under his deal when he was fired in January. The suit, filed Monday in Harris County District Court in Houston, claims Luhnow was unaware a camera was used to steal signs during the team's run to the 2017 World Series title, which baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred found violated baseball rules against electronics. Luhnow and Manager AJ Hinch were suspended for the season on Jan. 13 by Manfred and fired by the Astros later that day. The team was fined $5 million and stripped of its first- and second-round draft picks in both 2020 and 2021. "MLB's "investigation" actually was a negotiated resolution between Astros owner Jim Crane and MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred that enabled the team to keep its World Series championship, went to great lengths to publicly exonerate Crane and scape-goated Luhnow for a sign-stealing scandal that he had no knowledge of and played no part in," Luhnow's lawyers wrote. "The sign-stealing activities were not directed by the Astros' front office. Rather, they were devised and executed -- as noted by the commissioner's own findings -- by baseball operations employees in collaboration with coaches and players."

BASKETBALL

Izzo out with covid-19

Tom Izzo has been an advocate for wearing masks and social distancing, hoping to use his platform at Michigan State as a Basketball Hall of Fame coach to help slow the spread of covid-19. Despite practicing what he preached, Izzo tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday. It was just the latest example of the challenges facing college basketball to have a season during the pandemic. "It's going to be a headache," Izzo said to reporters on a Zoom call. "I tell my team every day, 'How we handle adversity will determine who the champion is going to be -- and that includes me.' " The positive test will relegate Izzo to leading No. 13 Michigan State virtually while he is in isolation for more than a week. "Although I have some minor symptoms, I remain in good health," the 65-year-old Izzo said. "I've been extremely diligent for many months now, wearing my mask in public and around the office, while adhering to social distancing guidelines. And while I haven't identified any area of exposure, what I have determined is that this shows the power of the virus." Associate head coach Dwayne Stephens will lead practices while Izzo is in isolation for 10 days.

Boeheim sued over crash

Syracuse basketball Coach Jim Boeheim is being sued over a fatal accident he was involved in nearly two years ago. According to Syracuse.com, the family of Jorge Jimenez, who was struck and killed by an SUV driven by Boeheim in February 2019, alleged the coach's actions were "negligent, reckless and wanton." The four-page lawsuit was filed Monday in Onondaga County Supreme Court by attorney Terence O'Connor and seeks an unspecified settlement. The accident occurred amid icy conditions on the night of Feb. 20, 2019, after a midweek game in the Carrier Dome. The 51-year-old Jimenez was a passenger in a car that had skidded on the eastbound side of Interstate 690 heading out of the city and came to a stop perpendicular across two of three lanes. The victim had exited the disabled car and was struck and killed near the guardrail when Boeheim approached the scene and swerved to avoid hitting the car. A police report said Boeheim was not driving "reckless, unreasonable or with gross negligence." Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick concluded that Boeheim was speeding, but the accident investigation by Syracuse police concluded that the crash could still have been deadly even if the Hall of Fame coach had been following the speed limit.

FOOTBALL

Chubb back for Browns

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb returned from injured reserve and practiced Monday after missing four games with a sprained knee. Chubb sprained a medial collateral ligament in the first quarter of Cleveland's Oct. 4 win at Dallas. As long as he doesn't have any setbacks, Chubb could return to the lineup this week when the Browns (5-3) host the Houston Texans (2-6). A Pro Bowler last season, Chubb rushed for 335 yards and four touchdowns in four games before injuring his knee. When he was healthy, the Browns led the NFL in rushing. Cleveland's offense hasn't been the same without Chubb, a second-round pick in 2018 who gained 1,494 yards last season.

Falcons cut McKinley

The Atlanta Falcons on Monday waived defensive end Takk McKinley, a 2017 first-round pick, less than one week after he made public his displeasure he had not been traded. McKinley battled groin injuries this season and missed five of the Falcons' first nine games, including Sunday's 34-27 win over Denver. The Falcons' release of McKinley was not a surprise. Interim coach Raheem Morris said Wednesday that McKinley's status with the team was uncertain after he posted on his Twitter account that he requested trades in 2019 and again this year. McKinley said the Falcons turned down an offer for a second-round pick in 2019. He also said "The same Atlanta Falcons turned down a 5th and 6th round draft pick from multiple teams when I requested to get traded this year. I only have 17.5 career sacks."

McCaffrey 'day to day'

Carolina Panthers Coach Matt Rhule said running back Christian McCaffrey is "day to day" with a shoulder injury he suffered in the closing seconds of Carolina's 33-31 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Rhule would not say whether McCaffrey has already had an MRI or an X-ray, adding that he should know more about the extent of the injury Wednesday. The Panthers host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. McCaffrey missed six games with a high ankle sprain before returning on Sunday against the Chiefs and racking up 151 total yards and two touchdowns. He was injured with 1:10 left in the game when he was tackled near the sideline by Chiefs linebacker Dan Sorenson. McCaffrey left the game for a few plays and was seen holding his shoulder on the sideline. He returned for one additional play before leaving again for good. McCaffrey played 59 of Carolina's 83 offensive snaps against the Chiefs.