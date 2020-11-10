Pittman tests positive for covid-19 again, will miss Arkansas' game at No. 6 Florida

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman points toward the field of play during a game against Tennessee on Nov. 7, 2020 in Fayetteville. ( Walt Beazley, Arkansas Razorbacks )

— Arkansas football coach Sam Pittman received a second positive covid-19 test Monday and will not coach in the Razorbacks' scheduled game at No. 6 Florida on Saturday.

Defensive coordinator Barry Odom will serve as Arkansas' interim head coach for the game. Odom was a head coach at Missouri from 2016-19.

Pittman initially tested positive for the virus during scheduled testing for the team Sunday. Pittman said Monday he was the only member of the team to test positive.

Pittman will be the first SEC coach to miss a game due to a positive diagnosis of the virus. Alabama coach Nick Saban tested positive for the virus last month, but was able to coach a high-profile game against Georgia later that week following three straight days of negative test results.

Florida coach Dan Mullen also tested positive for the virus last month, but did not miss any games because the Gators had two games postponed due to a large team outbreak.

Pittman said Monday he was not experiencing any symptoms from the virus and felt fine, but was embarrassed that he had tested positive because he had not changed his routines since enhanced testing began prior to the season. He is participating in team events virtually from his home.

Per the SEC’s medical task force guidelines, Pittman must remain in isolation for a 10-day period that would end next Wednesday or Thursday. Pittman got a first positive test result on Monday morning and spent the day in isolation at home while continuing to work on the game plan against the Gators.

Odom will be the second interim head coach to lead Arkansas in a game in the past two seasons. Barry Lunney Jr. was the team's interim coach for the final two games last season, including the season finale against the Missouri team coached by Odom.

Odom led Missouri to a 25-25 record as head coach and has drawn widespread praise for the work he’s done with the Arkansas defense this season.

The Razorbacks (3-3) are scheduled to play the Gators (4-1) at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.