Police investigate Forrest City fatal shooting

Forrest City police are seeking information about a slaying that occurred at an apartment building last weekend.
Police were called after 9 p.m. Saturday to an apartment complex on Grobmyer Circle and discovered the body of 19-year-old Javante Dent, said Lt. Eric Varner, a Forrest City police spokesman.
Varner said investigators have some “strong leads” in the case, but no arrests have been made.
He declined to provide specifics about what may have led to the shooting.
