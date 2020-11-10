State Sports Brief

MEN'S GOLF
UA tied for seventh
For the second consecutive day, the University of Arkansas posted an even-par round of 280 and moved up two spots into a tie for seventh with Ole Miss at the Jerry Pate National Intercollegiate in Vestavia Hills, Ala.
Vanderbilt leads the 14-team, All-SEC field at -18, followed by round-one leader Georgia and Auburn.
Arkansas' Mason Overstreet (70-69) and Manuel Lozada (69-70) each carded five birdies Monday and are tied for 20th at 1-under par (139). Both also have 11 birdies through 36 holes, the fourth-best total in the field.
-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.