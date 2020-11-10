Turner adds power to Fayetteville offense

The song lyrics "Put me in coach" don't apply only to baseball.

Fayetteville linebacker Kaiden Turner has been pleading those words to his coaches whenever the Bulldogs face short-yardage situations on offense.

"I've been telling my coaches since last year, 'Hey, let me total that rock,' " Turner said. "They never wanted to let me."

Turner is a junior with four Division I scholarship offers, including Arkansas. His future is at linebacker but he finally wore his coaches down and contributed touchdown runs of 1 and 4 yards for the Bulldogs, who defeated Springdale Har-Ber 33-27 to clinch the No. 2 seed for the playoffs from the 7A-West Conference. Turner continued his standout play on defense against the Wildcats and returned an interception 13 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

For his performance, Turner is the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Player of the Week.

Fayetteville's reluctant to play Turner (6-2, 220) on offense is understandable. He leads the team with 46 tackles, including four sacks. His third interception of the season Friday came with six minutes, 21 seconds left when he made a leaping grab of a pass and returned it for a score to put Fayetteville ahead 33-21.

Turner's two touchdown runs came in the second half after Fayetteville held a 21-14 lead at halftime.

"We've been hesitant to use Kaiden on offense because he's so valuable on defense," Fayetteville coach Casey Dick said. "We love all of our running backs and Kaiden is a big back who can help with our goal-line and short-yardage situation."

Turner can expect to see more action on offense, including Friday when Fayetteville (4-5) hosts Little Rock Central in the first round of the Class 7A state playoffs at Harmon Field. He scored his first touchdown on offense three weeks ago against Springdale, when he also scooped up a blocked field goal attempt and returned it 70 yards for a score.

"Any time now we're in short-yardage, I run up to the coaches ready to go in," said Turner, who also has scholarship offers from Houston, Kansas, and Indiana.

Fayetteville's win over Har-Ber continues an impressive turnaround for the Bulldogs, who started 0-4 on the season with tough non-conference games against Conway, Owasso, Okla., and North Little Rock. Fayetteville won four of its last five games to claim the No. 2 seed from the 7A-West and Turner expects his team to continue that momentum into the playoffs.

"Our non-conference schedule was super tough," Turner said. "But I kept telling the guys 'keep your head up, keep fight' and here we are."