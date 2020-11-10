WATCH LIVE: Governor, state health officials to give 1:30 p.m. virus update

Gov. Asa Hutchinson and state health officials will provide an update on Arkansas' covid-19 response at 1:30 p.m.

The state Department of Health reported the total number of coronavirus cases in Arkansas was at 122,811 Tuesday morning, according to a state website. The death toll remained at 2,108.

Check back to watch the live video.

