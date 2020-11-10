Troopers: I-540 crash in Fort Smith kills worker, 26

One worker was killed and three others were injured after a Lincoln sedan struck them Monday along Interstate 540 in Fort Smith, authorities said.

The driver of the Lincoln, who was not identified in the report, was heading north on I-540 near Kelley Highway shortly after 4:45 p.m. and swerved left to avoid a collision with another vehicle, according to a preliminary crash report by Arkansas State Police.

The car swerved off the roadway and struck a cable barrier, as well as four men who were working in the median, police said.

The crash report identified the deceased worker as Moises Felipe Cruz, 26, of Fort Smith.

The three injured workers, who were also from Fort Smith, were rushed to Mercy Hospital for treatment, police said.

Police described conditions as clear and dry at the time of the crash.

At least 548 people have died as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.