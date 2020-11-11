4-star Chance Moore inks with Hogs

Arkansas basketball commitment Chance Moore (center) of Powder Springs, Ga., attended Coach Wootten’s Top 150 Showcase last weekend at Mans eld, Texas, with his mother Julie Fincher (left) and father John Moore. (Photo courtesy of Julie Fincher)

ESPN 4-star prospect Chance Moore signed to play basketball at Arkansas on Wednesday.

Moore, a 6-5, 192-pound wing from Powder Springs (Ga.) McEachern, chose the Razorbacks over scholarship offers from LSU, Auburn, Alabama, Georgia, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Florida, Ole Miss, Clemson, South Carolina and others.

He and his family had a live signing ceremony on Zoom. Prior to his signing, he thanked his parents, trainers, coach and others for helping him get to this point.

"I'll continue my education and will play basketball for the University of Arkansas," Moore said. "It really means a lot. I've put in a lot of work to get to this point. One of my many goals is checked off. It really means a lot."

Moore is the second player to sign with Arkansas during the early signing period that began Wednesday. Navarro (Texas) College 4-star forward Akol Mawein signed shortly before Moore.

Moore is ranked the No. 9 small forward and No. 44 overall prospect in the nation for the 2021 class. He and his father visited Fayetteville on Aug. 8, and he committed to the Hogs the same day.

He communicated with Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman, associate head coach David Patrick and assistants Corey Williams and Clay Moser. He also exchanged text messages with director of basketball operations Anthony Ruta.

ESPN national recruiting director Paul Biancardi said Moore can score in several ways.

“Scoring guard that gets to the rim,” Biancardi said. “ I think he has a good balance between shooting it and making shots and driving it. That’s what I like about him the most. He’s a good rebounding guard, too. He works the glass with his size.”

Moore is the fifth ESPN top 100 prospect to sign with Arkansas since Musselman was hired in April 2019.

The Razorbacks signed four top 100 prospects for the 2020 class — guards Moses Moody, Khalen Robinson and Davonte Davis, and forward Jaylin Williams.

Moore visited LSU, Alabama, Georgia, Georgia Tech and Florida State before the covid-19 outbreak forced the NCAA to adopt a dead period that forbids visits to college campuses.