5 Central High seniors top-ACT scorers

Five students at Little Rock Central High School have each earned the top score of 36 on the ACT college entrance exam.

Seniors Alex Borengasser, Deniz Erdag, Kathleen Jackson, Samuel Lu and Joseph Park are the top score recipients.

This is the first time five Central students have earned the score at one time, Principal Nancy Rousseau said.

"Although we've certainly enjoyed having a number of exceptional students score a perfect '36' over many years at [Central], having five at one time is a tremendous accomplishment," Rousseau said. "We are fortunate to have some of the brightest students in the country contributing to the legacy of excellence at Central, and I take great pride in their achievements."

Fewer than half of 1% of students who take the ACT earn a top score. In last year's high school class of 2020, a total of 5,579 out of 1.67 million students who took the ACT earned a top composite score of 36.

The ACT exam is made up of tests in English, mathematics, reading and science. Each subject-area test is scored on a scale of 1 to 36. A student's composite score is the average of the four test scores.

"A student's exceptional score of 36 will provide any college or university with ample evidence of their readiness for the academic rigors that lie ahead," Janet Godwin, CEO of ACT, said in a prepared statement.