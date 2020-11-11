Sections
Arkansas Game and Fish officer resigns amid probe into social post

by William Sanders | Today at 5:44 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption An Arkansas Game and Fish Commission sign in downtown Little Rock is shown in this 2019 file photo. (Democrat-Gazette file photo)

An Arkansas Game and Fish wildlife officer resigned Tuesday night after the agency began investigating a post he made on Facebook, according to authorities.

Corporal Jay Hagans, a 31-year veteran of the Game and Fish Commission, resigned late Tuesday night after an investigation into the post began on Monday, Chief of Communications Keith Stephens said.

Hagans was immediately placed on administrative leave when the posts containing offensive material were discovered on his personal account.

The comments made by Hagans, according to Arkansas Game and Fish Commission Director Pat Fitts, do not align with the agency's views.

“We take this issue seriously and have been investigating it vigorously since Monday,” Fitts said.

The investigations will continue despite Hagans' resignation, according to Stephens.

