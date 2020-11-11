Cabot, Rogers prepare for air assaults in opener

Cabot senior quarterback Tyler Gee has passed for 2,315 yards and 25 touchdowns, while also scoring 4 rushing touchdowns, heading into the Panthers’ Class 7A playoff game against Rogers on Friday. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Jimmy Jones)

When Rogers and Cabot meet in a Class 7A first-round playoff game Friday night at Cabot's Panther Stadium, expect the football to be in the air a lot.

Rogers (6-2) and Cabot (6-3) have senior quarterbacks who have thrown for more than 2,000 yards apiece -- Christian Francisco for the Mounties and Tyler Gee for the Panthers.

Francisco has completed 138 of 224 passes for 2,151 yards with 28 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. He's also rushed for 628 yards and 7 touchdowns on 93 carries.

"He's excellent," Cabot Coach Scott Reed said. "Their offense runs through him. He's also a run threat. You can tell that they trust him. He is the complete package. Their group believes in him."

Senior wide receiver Gavin Pitts has caught 10 touchdown passes for the Mounties, while junior Kade Seldomridge has eight scoring receptions.

Gee, who has orally committed to the University of Central Arkansas, is 140-of-235 passing for 2,315 yards with 25 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. On the ground, Gee has 4 touchdowns along with 59 carries for 122 yards.

Kyler Carmack, a senior, leads the Panthers' receivers with 11 touchdowns, and junior Braden Jay has caught eight touchdown passes.

Rogers Coach Mike Loyd said Cabot's offense is similar to what the Mounties run.

"On paper, we're evenly matched," Loyd said. "It's two good offenses and two good quarterbacks. You've got two of the best offenses in the state. It should be a good matchup."

It's Gee's second season in Reed's Spread offense, and the coach who led El Dorado to four Class 6A state championships before coming to Cabot said Gee has been solid for the Panthers.

"He's just developed into what I hoped he would," Reed said. "He's made a bunch of plays. The production has been good."

Francisco moved to quarterback from wide receiver before the 2020 season. The switch has been beneficial for the Mounties.

"He's played well," Loyd said. "He's been consistent."

Cabot's three losses are to the 7A-Central's top three teams, Bryant, North Little Rock and Conway. Reed believes that the Panthers are battle-tested as they prepare for the Class 7A playoffs.

"Our kids have competed hard all year," he said. "They've done everything we've asked them to do."

The Mounties were 3-2 in the 7A-West with losses to Bentonville and Bentonville West. Their conference games against Fort Smith Southside and Fayetteville were canceled because of covid-19 issues.

Loyd said the Mounties were fortunate to play eight games and haven't worried much about not playing a full conference schedule. And the Mounties are excited to get a shot at the Panthers.

"I've been looking around the brackets," Loyd said. "As a football fan and a coach, this should be one of the better matchups in the state."

The winner of Friday's game will face 7A-West Conference champion Bentonville in the quarterfinals Nov. 20.

"At this time of the year, it's about who wants to keep playing," Reed said. "It's also about who wants to continue to improve and work hard. I expect them to play well.

"We're excited about being in the playoffs."