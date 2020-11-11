Class 2A boys basketball preview

Senior Terran Williams,

Marianna, Guard

The ultimate "X" factor for a team eager to redeem itself for last season's disappointing loss to Earle in the semifinals of the state tournament. Williams, who received several offers from schools such as Auburn, Oklahoma State and TCU before committing to Louisiana Tech, can play either guard or forward.

Senior Jamal Shorty,

England, Guard

Shorty is a gifted athlete with a high IQ on the floor. Averaged just over 10 points per game for the Lions, but those numbers should go up considerably after all the production England lost from last season. The senior was an integral piece for England during its recent title run.

Junior Rholly Davis, Earle, Guard

The junior is a high-volume scorer who's not afraid to take the big shot. He flourished during the state tournament earlier this year before cooling off in the championship final. He, along with Donnie Cheers, form one of the top backcourts in Class 2A.

Others to keep an eye on

Senior Hykeem Hancock, Barton; Senior Jesse Kinard, Buffalo Island Central; Senior Layton Hennings, Melbourne; Junior Tramillion Henderson, Murfreesboro

Will England do it again?

Coach Trent Morgan has always praised his team when it comes to preparation. The Lions will have to put in the work again if they're going to repeat as state champs. England will kick off the season Nov. 19 against Class 3A power Dumas, which will serve as a stiff test.

Can Lavaca overcome the loss of so many seniors?

The Golden Arrows had 11 seniors on last season's roster, which helped the team go undefeated in conference play and win 34 of 39 games overall. Lavaca also reached the semifinals before losing to eventual champion England. It will be interesting to see whether Lavaca can meet the high bar it set last season.

Does Bay have another run in it?

Bay has won four state titles since 2011 but hasn't been to the title game since 2016. The Yellowjackets were 29-9 last season and threw a scare into England in the quarterfinals before losing 57-51. Bay is off to a 1-5 start this season, but three have been close calls. Bay has a key game next week against Marianna.

No. 1 England

COACH Trent Morgan

CONFERENCE 2A-6

2019-20 RECORD 30-5

KEY RETURNERS F Jamal Shorty (6-1, Sr.), G Traejon Blake (6-1, Sr.), F Keaton Green (6-0, Jr.)

CIRCLED DATES Nov. 19 at Dumas, Dec. 14/Jan. 26 vs. Marianna, Dec. 21 vs. Earle

NOTEWORTHY The Lions lost their top two players from last season in Tamarous Dodson and Kavante Davis, who combined for 43 of the team's 68 points in the championship game. ... England has experience with Jamal Shorty and Traejon Blake, but some younger players will have to acclimate quickly. ... Marianna will be a serious challenge to the Lions' title.

No. 2 Marianna

COACH Emmanual Wade

CONFERENCE 2A-6

2019-20 RECORD 29-5

KEY RETURNERS F Kelvin Bowers (6-3, Sr.), F Terran Williams (6-5, Sr.)

CIRCLED DATES Nov. 20 vs. Bay, Dec. 14/Jan. 26 vs. England, Dec. 30 vs. Dermott

NOTEWORTHY Marianna spent most of last season as the No. 1 team in Class 2A but was upset in the semifinals by rival Earle. ... Terran Williams has committed to play for Louisiana Tech. ... The Trojans haven't won a state championship since 1983.

No. 3 Earle

COACH Carl Miller

CONFERENCE 2A-3

2019-20 RECORD 21-10

KEY RETURNERS G Rholly Davis (6-2, Jr.), G Donnie Cheers (5-10, Soph.), G Devin Johnson (6-1, Sr.), G Jermayne Johnson (6-0, Sr.)

CIRCLED DATES Dec. 5 at Hot Springs, Dec. 18/Feb. 2 vs. Bay, Jan. 7 vs. Clarendon

NOTEWORTHY Earle has won three state championships in the past five seasons. ... Donnie Cheers had a banner freshman season, culminating with a 21-point outing in the title game against England. ... Carl Miller has won 41 games at Earle in his first two seasons.

No. 4 Lavaca

COACH Renner Reed

CONFERENCE 2A-4

2019-20 RECORD 34-5

KEY RETURNERS G Drake Grantham (6-2, Jr.), G Luke Watson (5-10, Jr.), G Kolby Glidewell (5-11, Jr.)

CIRCLED DATES Nov. 16 at Farmington, Dec. 3 at Pea Ridge, Dec. 21 at Waldron

NOTEWORTHY Golden Arrows have to replace a load of contributors, particularly Mett Melton. ... Drake Grantham, Luke Watson and Kolby Glidewell combined for 59 points in a 71-59 victory over Greenwood on Nov. 7 in a benefit game. ... Road trip to Pea Ridge for a nonconference game should be interesting.

No. 5 Flippin

COACH Josh Robins

CONFERENCE 2A-1

2019-20 RECORD 27-11

KEY RETURNERS G Devyn Payne (6-0, Sr.), G Preston Beilding (5-8, Sr.), G Evan Riggs (6-0, Sr.), F Dale Smyser (6-4, Sr.)

CIRCLED DATES Nov. 20 at Greene Co. Tech, Nov. 24 at Perryville, Dec. 12/Jan. 26 vs. Jasper

NOTEWORTHY Flippin was off to a 4-2 start before facing Valley Springs on Tuesday night. ... Josh Robins' team responded to a 67-55 loss to Ozark Mountain on Nov. 5 by blasting Mount Judea four days later, 64-13. ... The Bobcats lost in the first round of the state tournament last season.

No. 6 Caddo Hills

COACH Josh Ferrell

CONFERENCE 2A-7

2019-20 RECORD 32-11

TOP RETURNERS G Connor Kincannon (5-10, Jr.), G Rayce Young (6-0, Jr.), F Keegan Williamson (6-2, Sr.)

CIRCLED DATES Dec. 4 at Hot Springs, Dec. 29 at Jessieville, Dec. 8/Jan. 5 vs. Cutter Morning Star

NOTEWORTHY Getting Kirby transfer Cameron Gaither was a huge addition for the Indians. ... Game against Class 5A contender Hot Springs could be an entertaining one while providing Caddo Hills a gauge on where it stands. ... Connor Kincannon averaged nearly 17 points in the state tournament in March.

On the cusp

Tuckerman, Fordyce, Pangburn