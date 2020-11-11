Covid-19 to delay Wolves-Warhawks

Arkansas State University's Sun Belt Conference game Saturday afternoon against Louisiana-Monroe has been postponed because of covid-19 concerns inside Louisiana-Monroe's program.

Both schools announced the postponement Tuesday night.

The game, which was scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday in Jonesboro, was moved to Dec. 12.

According to a news release from Arkansas State, Louisiana-Monroe contacted ASU and the Sun Belt Conference on Tuesday to inform them that they are unable to play the game. With the game rescheduled for Dec. 12, the Red Wolves and Warhawks will now face each other in both team's regular-season finale.

"Our football team was excited to be back home in front of our fans this week," Arkansas State Athletic Director Terry Mohajir said in a news release. "We certainly understand these tough outcomes due to covid-19. We are looking forward to resuming our schedule next week at Texas State and playing our remaining games at Centennial Bank Stadium."

The Warhawks canceled all football activities Monday after learning of several positive covid-19 cases among athletic department staff members.

On Tuesday, Louisiana-Monroe Athletic Director Scott McDonald told the News-Star in Monroe, La., that the Warhawks couldn't travel to Jonesboro because of a recent round of covid-19 cases combined with contact tracing.

This is the third game for ASU that has been affected by covid-19 this season. ASU's games against Central Arkansas on Sept. 19 and Tulsa on Sept. 26 were postponed because of covid-19 cases and contact tracing. The Red Wolves beat UCA 50-27 in the rescheduled game Oct. 10, but the Tulsa game has not been rescheduled.

ASU (3-5) fell to 1-4 in the Sun Belt with a loss Saturday at Louisiana-Lafayette. Louisiana-Monroe is 0-8 overall and 0-5 in the Sun Belt.

The Red Wolves return to action Nov. 21 at Texas State.