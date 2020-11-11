Covid care dire in Europe

A medical team member is disinfected before leaving the COVID-19 ward at the Severo Ochoa hospital in Leganes, outskirts of Madrid, Spain, Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. Intensive care space is dwindling across Europe as beds fill again with coronavirus patients, this time in places that had been spared the virus peak from last spring. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

PARIS -- In Italy, lines of ambulances park outside hospitals for beds to open, and in France the government coronavirus tracking app prominently displays the intensive-care capacity taken up by covid-19 patients: 92.5% and rising. In the ICU in Barcelona, there is no end in sight for the doctors and nurses who endured this once already.

Intensive care is the last line of defense for severely ill coronavirus patients and Europe is running out of beds and the doctors and nurses to staff them.

In country after country, the intensive-care burden of covid-19 patients is nearing and sometimes surpassing levels seen at the spring peak. Health officials, many advocating a return to stricter lockdowns, warn that adding beds will do no good because there aren't enough doctors and nurses trained to staff them.

In France, more than 7,000 health care workers have undergone training since last spring in intensive-care techniques. Nursing students, interns, paramedics, all have been drafted, according to Health Minister Olivier Veran.

"If the mobilization is well and truly there, it is not infinite," he said last week, when the ICU units were filled to 85% capacity. "It is not enough."

Within days, it had jumped another 7 percentage points and he warned it would continue to tick upward. And, unlike in the first wave last spring, the virus is now everywhere in France, making transfers from one region to another by high-speed train less practical. One hospital in the southern city of Marseilles recently wheeled in refrigerated rental trucks ahead of a feared rise in ICU deaths there.

In Italy, Filippo Anelli, the head of the national doctors association, said at the current infection rate, there soon won't be enough physicians to go around. Recently in Naples, nurses started checking on people as they sat in cars outside emergency rooms, waiting for space to free up. Italy has 11,000 ICU beds, but only enough anesthesiologists for 5,000 patients, Anelli said. As of Monday, 2,849 ICU beds were filled nationwide -- up 100 from the day before.

For the average coronavirus patient with serious symptoms, it takes seven to 10 days to go from infection to hospitalization. Those admitted often need to stay for weeks, even as more patients arrive.

Patients from France, Belgium and the Netherlands are being evacuated to German intensive-care wards, but German doctors say they are watching the number of free beds dwindle quickly.

Dr. Uwe Janssens, who heads Germany's Interdisciplinary Association for Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine, said some urban areas are reaching precarious levels.

"When a city of millions only has 80, 90 beds left then that can be a critical mass, because you don't just have covid-19, there are also traffic accidents, heart attacks, pulmonary embolisms and so forth," he said.

In the past two weeks, the number of coronavirus patients treated in ICUs in Germany has almost tripled, from 943 to 2,546. Still Janssens acknowledged that the situation in Germany is better than that of France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Britain.

Germany has about 34.5 ICU beds per 100,000 inhabitants, not including the emergency reserve. Italy has 10, while France has 16, he said.

"But a bed, a ventilator and a monitor doesn't mean the patient can be cared for. When it comes to nurses and specialist staff, Germany is far behind," he said. "We have a lot of beds but we don't have enough staff for them."

Spain has the same limitations, but endured coronavirus deaths already on a scale Germany has yet to see.

"On the one hand, the health workers are tired; on the other hand, the number of people that are working on the front line is limited," said Dr. Robert Guerri, head of the infectious-diseases department and coordinator of covi-19 hospitalizations at Hospital del Mar in Barcelona.

His coronavirus unit filled up in October, then the critical-care unit filled up. Even with the rate of infection easing slightly, he doesn't know when any of those beds will be free.

Meanwhile, in the seven months from early March through the end of September, Portugal officially counted more than 75,500 cases of the coronavirus. In October alone, it counted almost 66,000.

In all, 433 coronavirus patients were in Portuguese ICUs when the country imposed a curfew on Monday. During the worst week last spring, the ICUs had 271 coronavirus patients. The number hospitalized has risen sevenfold since Sept. 1 and is still climbing.

"There's no end in sight," Fernando Maltez, one of the country's leading infectious-disease experts, said at the infectious-disease ward he oversees at Lisbon's Curry Cabral Hospital, where 20 ICU beds set aside for coronavirus patients are now all occupied. "No health service in the world ... can withstand a deluge of cases that just keeps coming."

Information for this article was contributed by Frank Jordans, Renata Brito, Danica Kirka, Lorne Cook, Raf Casert, Frances D'Emilio and by Barry Hatton of The Associated Press.

