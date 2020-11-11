ESPN 5-star Jersey Wolfenbarger signs with Arkansas

ESPN 5-star guard prospect Jersey Wolfenbarger of Fort Smith Northside signed with Arkansas on Wednesday.

Wolfenbarger, 6-5, committed to the Razorbacks over more than 30 scholarship offers, including from Oregon, Oregon State, Baylor, Southern Cal, Florida, Mississippi State, Texas, Miami, Notre Dame and other programs.

ESPN rates her the No. 1 wing and No. 7 overall prospect in the 2021 class.

Arkansas Coach Mike Neighbors was the first to offer her during her freshman season.

“I think it just came down to Coach Neighbors believing in me and me believing in him from the start,” Wolfenbarger said in an earlier interview. “He offered me when I was a freshman at 5-6, around 100 pounds and then it all kind of played out and that resonated with me, just with his initial belief in me.”

Oregon, Baylor, Notre Dame and Oregon State were other programs she heavily considered before deciding on the Razorbacks.

She led the Grizzlies to a 28-1 record and the Class 6A state title as a sophomore while averaging 22.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.3 steals per game. She was named Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Player of the Year in 2019.

Wolfenbarger averaged 18.7 points, 6 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals as a junior, and was named Arkansas Gatorade Player of the Year.

Guard Samara Spencer, 5-7, of St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; guard Ashlyn Sage, 6-2, of Weatherford, Okla.; and post player Emrie Ellis, 6-2, of Ada (Okla.) Vanoss are also expected to sign with the Razorbacks on Wednesday.

Ellis and Sage are rated 4-star prospects by Prospects Nation. ESPN rates Samara a 3.5-star recruit.