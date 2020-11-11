Fort Smith advances plan to hire company to manage convention center

The Fort Smith Board of Directors on Tuesday unanimously approved a resolution that would bring the convention center in Arkansas’ second-largest city closer to kickstarting 2021 with some new management in place.

The resolution authorizes the mayor to execute an agreement with OVG Facilities for management of the Fort Smith Convention Center.

The convention center is currently managed by the Fort Smith Advertising and Promotions Commission, according to Fort Smith City Administrator Carl Geffken. A city employee, Tim Seeberg, serves as the venue’s general manager. The city also subsidizes the convention center with $777,000 per year from the general fund, and what the center does not spend goes into its fund balance for future projects.

In considering whether to hire an outside firm to operate the convention center, Geffken has said that the city was examining what it had done “in the past, and are there different, better ways that can provide better service, more service at the same cost, or do the same with less cost.”

The Fort Smith Board of Directors heard a proposal from the Los Angeles-based private firm Oak View Group, of which OVG Facilities is a subsidiary, during a July 14 study session.

In a memo to Geffken dated Thursday, Deputy City Administrator Jeff Dingman wrote that, as discussed during that study session, the Oak View Group responded to the city’s request for proposals for management services for the convention center in November 2019.

“OVG proposed a comprehensive approach for increasing business and events at the facility, including using its nationwide network of resources to attract programming, shows, events and other offerings,” Dingman wrote.

The resolution adopted Tuesday states that approval of the management agreement is conditioned upon the Fort Smith Advertising and Promotions Commission agreeing to terminate its lease agreement with the city for the facility that was originally authorized in 2012, with the termination being effective no later than Dec. 31.

Dingman explained that this will be on the agenda for the commission’s meeting Nov. 24.

Dingman also outlined what he called “highlights” of the management agreement between the city and OVG Facilities for the convention center. These consist of:

• A Jan. 1 effective date for an initial 3-year term with options for up to seven subsequent one-year terms. Dec. 1-31 will serve as a transition period.

• A management fee of $8,500 per month subject to annual consumer price index adjustment, as well as commission on net food and beverage sales. Also included are performance and sales commission incentives that Oak View Group will be able to earn depending on increasing business at the convention center year over year.

• An investment by Oak View Group of up to $500,000 to install a full-service commercial kitchen in the convention center. The firm would recover this investment by way of $50,000 payments from the center’s operating fund over the course of 10 years, or prorated based on the number of years the agreement was in effect if terminated before that period.

• A $25,000 investment by Oak View Group for an initial “solicitation of events” fund.

• The city maintains ownership of the convention center, including the use of designated rooms for public meetings and as an emergency facility in support of a memorandum of understanding it has with the Arkansas Department of Health.

• Oak View Group would seek, interview and hire “designated manager personnel,” such as a facility manager, sales director or sales manager, who would be employees of the firm. This affects three current employees.

• The city’s existing operations staff will continue to be city employees in all regards until a vacancy is created by attrition, such as resignation, transfer or retirement. People hired to fill such vacancies will be Oak View Group employees.

The agreement puts the fee of net food and beverage revenue the city will pay Oak View Group in any operating year at 15%. The incentive-based performance fee will be 25% of the improvement in any operating year.

With the sale of commercial rights, Oak View Group will get a 25% commission on gross amounts actually paid by third parties “in consideration of the provision of such commercial rights,” the agreement states. However, provided for any such sale with an average annual value of more than $100,000, Oak View Group will receive a 20% commission on gross amounts in excess of $100,000.

The city will also pay Oak View Group a monthly $4,250 “transition fee” during the transition period, according to the agreement.