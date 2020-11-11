Jacksonville Middle School makes temporary shift to online classes, district says

Jacksonville Middle School will hold all classes via virtual instruction through Nov. 20, officials said Wednesday morning.

The Jacksonville/North Pulaski School District said the shift to online, which begins Thursday, is because of a lack of enough staff and the effect of quarantining due to the coronavirus pandemic. Mondays will continue to be an all-virtual instruction day as originally designated.

The district office and all campuses will be closed the week of Nov. 23-27 for Thanksgiving break. Students will return to class districtwide Nov. 30, which is a Monday and therefore an already scheduled all-virtual day, said Cheesa Williams, marketing and communications coordinator for the district. All campuses, including the middle school, will reopen Dec. 1.

The district said that if parents must send their children to the school building during this period, services will be available on the campus so that students can complete virtual classes in a supervised environment. Bus routes and food service will operate as normal throughout the period, the district said in a news release.

The announcement of the shift to virtual followed an earlier statement by the district, which said the district had learned that a staff member at Jacksonville Middle School tested positive for covid-19.

"The positive case has resulted in nine students being sent home and quarantined for 14 days, per [the Arkansas Department of Health] directive," the district said.

The district said it will not provide identifying information, citing the federal Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996.

Students had already been given Chromebooks, enabling them to work online whether from home or at school and make an easy transition from in-person instruction to virtual instruction, according to the district.