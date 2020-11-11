Community briefs

Housing Authority board set to meet

The Pine Bluff Housing Authority board of directors will meet at noon Nov. 18 at the O'Neil Wilson Community Center, next to the Housing Authority's main office, 2503 Belle Meade Drive. Details: 870-541-0706.

Lieutenant governor making stops

Lt. Governor Tim Griffin will speak at several Veterans Day events including lunch at Star City. Griffin will speak at the Star City Chamber of Commerce luncheon at noon Wednesday at the Star City Civic Center.

He also will appear at 9 a.m. at Julie's Sweet Shoppe & Bakery at Conway and at 3 p.m. at the City of Pangburn's Veterans Day ceremony, according to a news release