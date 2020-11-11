LIVES REMEMBERED: Read the stories of Arkansans who died of covid-19

As the coronavirus rips through Arkansas communities large and small, it has claimed the lives of mothers, fathers, sons, daughters, husbands and wives, leaving a wave of grief in its wake.
The reported numbers merely hint at the toll.
This ongoing project by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette focuses on the stories of a few of those who have died of covid-19. Here are some of those stories.
You will be redirected to the interactive project momentarily, or click here to go there immediately » arkansasonline.com/livesremembered/
