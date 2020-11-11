Sections
LIVES REMEMBERED: Read the stories of Arkansans who died of covid-19

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette , Yutao Chen | Today at 4:16 p.m.
As the coronavirus rips through Arkansas communities large and small, it has claimed the lives of mothers, fathers, sons, daughters, husbands and wives, leaving a wave of grief in its wake.

The reported numbers merely hint at the toll.

This ongoing project by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette focuses on the stories of a few of those who have died of covid-19. Here are some of those stories.

You will be redirected to the interactive project momentarily, or click here to go there immediately » arkansasonline.com/livesremembered/

