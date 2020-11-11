PB NAACP set to meet, elect officers

On Thursday the Pine Bluff NAACP Branch will hold its regular meeting and elect officers, according to a news release.

The meeting will be held via Zoom at 6 p.m. Agenda items include an update by the political action committee on the branch's GOTV activities and a covid-19 special committee update on the branch's covid-19 response, according to the release.

Also Thursday, the election of officers and at-large members of the executive committee will take place on a virtual voting platform and by mail-in ballot. Polls will be open from 3-7 p.m. To vote in the election, one's membership must have been current as of Oct. 12.

Eligible members who provided a valid email address or cellphone number to the branch will be sent the voting link before 3 p.m. Thursday. Mail-in ballots were sent to members who filed an application by Oct. 8.

A Zoom link will be sent to members who provided email addresses to the branch. For details, members may email pbnaacp@yahoo.com.