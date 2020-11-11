Pittman records 2nd positive test

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman received a second positive test result for covid-19 on Tuesday morning, ensuring he cannot return from quarantine in time to coach in the Razorbacks' road game Saturday at No. 6 Florida.

Defensive coordinator Barry Odom will serve as interim head coach in Pittman's absence, though Pittman will continue to help game-plan and fulfill his media obligations the rest of the week.

The UA announced Pittman's second positive test Tuesday morning, confirming the result from a test taken Sunday. Pittman will remain in isolation at home and continue to take part in team meetings virtually, the UA athletic department announced.

Per the SEC's medical task force guidelines, Pittman must remain in quarantine for a 10-day period that would end next Wednesday or Thursday with the Razorbacks preparing for a scheduled home game against LSU.

Odom, who led Missouri to a 25-25 record as head coach the previous four years, has drawn widespread praise for the work he's done with the Arkansas defense this season.

Pittman said Monday he was asymptomatic but embarrassed that he had tested positive because he had not changed his routines since enhanced testing began prior to the season.

Pittman will be the first SEC head coach to miss a game due to a positive coronavirus test this season, though not the first to test positive. Florida Coach Dan Mullen got a positive test during a team-wide outbreak when the Gators suspended team activities for two weeks last month.

Florida State's Mike Norvell and Purdue's Jeff Brohm are among the few FBS coaches known to have missed games this season due to coronavirus testing.

The Razorbacks (3-3) face the Gators (4-1) at the Swamp in Gainesville, Fla., at 6 p.m. on Saturday.