Police: Little Rock woman charged in hit-and-run death of motorcyclist

by Josh Snyder | Today at 11:07 a.m.
A Little Rock woman has been charged with manslaughter in a hit-and-run wreck last week that killed a 33-year-old motorcyclist, police said.

The crash happened at 4000 Asher Avenue in Little Rock on Thursday night shortly before 11 p.m., according to a preliminary report by Arkansas State Police. Authorities said a Cadillac Escalade swerved into oncoming traffic and struck a Honda motorcycle.

When Little Rock officers came to the scene the motorcycle was engulfed in flames and its driver, 33-year-old Lawrence Irokameje was dead in the roadway, said Lt. Casey Clark, police spokesman. The Cadillac had rolled over and the driver was missing, according to Clark.

Police said witnesses led officers to 43-year-old Allison Poindexter-Hill, who was found down the road from the crash and taken into custody.

Poindexter-Hill was charged with manslaughter in Irokameje’s death, as well as leaving the scene of an accident causing injury or death, according to authorities and court records filed Monday. Her name did not appear in the Pulaski County jail’s online inmate roster on Wednesday morning.

Her first appearance in Little Rock District Court is scheduled for Friday at 9 a.m.

