Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

by Tracy Neal | Today at 7:00 a.m.
Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Seth Beikman, 34, of Garfield was arrested Tuesday in connection with possession of firearm by certain persons. Beikman was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Bentonville

• Bruce Preston, 60, of 3702 S.W. Osprey Drive was arrested Monday in connection with registered sex offender failure to comply with reporting. Preston was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Jesus Velasco, 22, of 314 Hardwood Road in Rogers was arrested Monday in connection with delivery of controlled substance. Velasco was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Rogers

• Camaron Sullivan, 31, of 5420 W. Chardonnay St. was arrested Monday in connection with two counts of possession of firearm by certain persons and domestic battering. Sullivan was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

