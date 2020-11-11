Springdale School District approves building purchase, property sales

Kevin Ownbey, board member, Clinton Bell, board member, and Jared Cleveland, superintendent, listen to information pertaining to district property sales Tuesday at a Springdale School Board meeting. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Mary Jordan)

SPRINGDALE -- The School Board approved the purchase of a building Tuesday that may become the future home of the district's food service program.

The board voted 6-0 in favor of purchasing the building next to the district's maintenance building at 1612 E. Emma Ave. for $360,000.

Michelle Cook, board president, was absent from the meeting.

The 4,400-square-foot building was appraised at $385,000 in July, said Jeremy White, maintenance director

The building is owned by Gammon Equipment Co., he said, and is home to a Yale Forklift dealership.

The district doesn't anticipate being able to move into the building until sometime next year, White said.

"The current owner said that he would need until Jan. 15 to let the current renters get their new location," he said.

Using the building as a new location for the food service program would be a natural fit for the district's long-term plan, said Kevin Ownbey, board member.

The food service program is one of several district administrative services in the Washington Building at 800 E. Emma Ave. that will have to be relocated following upcoming property sales.

The board approved Tuesday moving forward with the sale of several properties discussed in a Sept. 16 School Board work session.

The properties the district has agreed to sell include .92 acres at 1600 Butterfield Coach Road the district purchased for $20 in 1890, 1.3 acres on the corner of South Daylilly Trail and North Old Wire Road purchased for $10 in 2017 and the 1.18 acres at 800 E. Emma Ave. purchased for $3,000 in 1922, said Jared Cleveland, superintendent.

Several properties that were donated to the district will also be sold, he said.

The properties include 15.55 acres at the corner of Brush Creek and Downum roads, 6.68 acres on the easternmost lot of Bitter Lane, 13.42 acres on the corner of Dodd and Old Wire roads and 4.52 acres on the center lot of Bitter Lane, Cleveland said.

Proceeds from the sales may allow the district to invest sale proceeds into future building projects, he said.

Next steps for the district include getting appraisals for the properties so the board can advertise them for sale, Cleveland said.

"We're hoping that we'll have enough information by the December meeting for them to set the timeline to get the bids," he said.

In other news, Kendra Clay, general counsel, provided an update on how the district is being impacted by the covid-19 pandemic.

Data collected from Oct. 12 through Sunday notes 76 staff members and 174 students tested positive for the virus out of the district's approximately 22,800 on-campus staff and students, Clay said.

Students learning virtually during the pandemic aren't included in the numbers, as they don't come on campus, she said.

Some 1,106 students and staff members were identified as probably close contacts, Clay said, 16 of whom tested positive for the virus.

Of those, two were from staff-to-staff interactions, 11 were from student-to-student interactions and three were from student-to-staff interactions, she said.

Clay said the number of covid-19 cases the district is experiencing is a reflection of increases occurring statewide.

"What we're seeing is our numbers increasing in lockstep with the state and regional numbers," she said.