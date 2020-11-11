State's virus cases rise by 1,962, a new 1-day high

Nurses Mandy Stuckey (left) and Tonya Green conduct a coronavirus screening in April at a drive-thru site at New Life Church in North Little Rock. The site, and one at Ouachita Baptist Universityin Arkadelphia, is a partnership between two Arkansas companies. More photos at arkansasonline.com/42testing/. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)

Arkansas' count of coronavirus cases rose Wednesday by 1,962 — a new record for a one-day increase, and the third new record increase in a seven-day span.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Arkansas Department of Health, rose by 14, to 2,126.

After setting new records for the previous five days, the number of people hospitalized in the state with covid-19 fell by nine, to 801.

The number of those patients who were on ventilators fell by 11, from Tuesday's record 127 to 116 as of Wednesday.

"There was a small decline in hospitalizations but the high number of cases is a profoundly serious reminder of the emergency that continues," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a statement on the day's numbers.

He said he and first lady Susan Hutchinson "just spoke about our holiday plans and we are taking extra precautions and limiting the number."

"Plan safely," the governor said.

The cases added to Arkansas' tallies included 1,207 that were confirmed through polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests. The other 755 were "probable" cases, which include those identified through less-sensitive antigen tests.

The state's cumulative case count rose to 126,197. That includes 113,943 confirmed cases and 12,254 probable ones. Of those cases, 110,365 are considered recovered.

At record levels since Thursday, the count of confirmed or probable cases that are considered active rose by 817, to 13,691, as 1,130 Arkansans were newly classified as having recovered.

Wednesday was the first time that the state's count of confirmed and probable cases had risen by more than 1,900 in a single day.

The previous record for a one day increase was the 1,870 cases that were added to the state's tally on Friday. That broke a record that had been set just a day earlier, when the state's case count rose by 1,548.