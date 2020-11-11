Street's 'Confederate' name swapped out

RICHMOND, Va. -- The City Council in Richmond, Va., has renamed a stretch of four residential blocks that had been known as Confederate Avenue.

The street's new name is Laburnum Park Boulevard, according to The Richmond Times-Dispatch.The boulevard is in a historic district with the same name.

The renaming is part of a much larger and ongoing reckoning over the city's historical ties to slavery and racial discrimination. The capital city took down nearly all of its Confederate monuments this summer in the wake of protests against racial injustice.

"We realize this won't be earth-shattering or change systemic racism, but all of us can do something to create a more welcoming and inclusive community," said Gwen Corley Creighton, a resident who worked with her neighbors to petition the city for the change. "This was one small thing we felt that we could do."

Surveys conducted by the community over the summer found 75% of the street's 60 households supported the change, the newspaper reported.

U.S. sets sale of 50 stealth jets to UAE

WASHINGTON -- The Trump administration formally notified Congress on Tuesday that it plans to sell 50 stealth F-35 fighter jets to the United Arab Emirates as part of a broader arms deal worth $23 billion aimed at deterring potential threats from Iran despite concern in Israel about the sale.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he had authorized the sale in keeping with the administration's Middle East peace efforts. The notification to lawmakers follows the signing of the Abraham Accords for Israel, Bahrain and the UAE, under which the Arab states have agreed to normalize relations with Israel.

Israeli officials have previously expressed some concern about an F-35 sale because it could affect the balance of military power in the region. But Pompeo said it would be "fully consistent" with the long-standing policy of maintaining Israel's qualitative military advantage.

The sale, worth up to $23.37 billion, includes 50 F-35s, 18 advanced armed drone systems and a package of air-to-air and air-to-ground munitions.

After agreeing to normalize relations with Israel in August, UAE officials had said purchasing the F-35s was among their main goals.

Arrest made in livestreamed shooting

SANTA FE, N.M. -- Authorities in New Mexico have arrested a man after police said he fatally shot two people and streamed part of the assault on Facebook.

Alejandro Alirez, 23, of Las Vegas was arrested Sunday on charges including first-degree murder, aggravated assault on a peace officer with a deadly weapon and shooting at an occupied building, the New Mexico State Police said in a statement Monday.

Police said Alirez's girlfriend, Cristal Cervantes, 33, and her grandfather, Victor Cervantes, 89, who both lived at the Las Vegas home where the shooting occurred, died at the scene.

The New Mexico agency said part of the shooting was livestreamed on Facebook.

"Agents observed that Alirez livestreamed a portion of the event, including Alirez walking around inside the residence with a handgun and shooting Cristal Cervantes," the agency said in a statement. He could then be heard saying he "shot her grandpa," as well as, "I killed this guy. My girlfriend is still alive."

Arriving officers said the suspect fired shots at deputies, who then called the New Mexico State Police and the Las Vegas Police Department for backup.

Alirez surrendered after crisis negotiators spoke with him by phone, authorities said.

28 Missouri election workers catch virus

O'FALLON, Mo. -- Twenty-eight employees of the election board in one of Missouri's largest counties have tested positive for the coronavirus in recent weeks, and a director believes they most likely got infected from voters, though health officials aren't convinced.

The Jackson County Election Board's Republican director, Tammy Brown, said Tuesday that eight full-time and 20 part-time employees have tested positive for the virus in the past 2½ weeks. Most are doing well and recovering at home, but two part-time workers are hospitalized, including one in intensive care, Brown said.

While Kansas City is part of Jackson County, the city has its own election board. The Jackson County board handled votes cast by nearly 200,000 people.

Among them were more than 60,000 people who voted absentee or by mail, Brown said. Many of those people passed through the main board office or the absentee voting office in the weeks leading up to the election, either to pick up a ballot, vote, or drop off a ballot.

The board urged people to wear masks and to not go in if they felt ill. "I'm thinking several people didn't adhere to it," Brown said.

Jackson County health officials didn't rule out the possibility that the workers caught the virus from voters, but spokeswoman Kayla Parker said community transmission is so widespread that determining the source would be next to impossible.

