UNDER THE RADAR: Little Rock Parkview’s Montaivous Goins

On Wednesdays, we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Little Rock Parkview’s Montaivous Goins.

Class: 2021

Position: Linebacker

Size: 6-0, 238 pounds

Stats: In 8 games, he has 110 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, two sacks, two pass breakups, two forced fumble and a recovered fumble for a touchdown.

Interest: Numerous Division II schools

Offer: Texas Southern

Coach Brad Bolding:

“On the same level as Martrell Spaight, and that is saying a lot. Fear-monger is a good word for him. Extremely physical player, very coachable and has a lot of football savvy. Always watches film to try and better understand his opponents and how he can stop them. Just not many players that I have coached that plays with his physicality and energy. Every time he makes a big hit it is a shot of energy for our players and team.”