Virtual-class issueslead district to pivot

During the White Hall School Board meeting Tuesday night, Superintendent Doug Dorris (center) announced that beginning next semester, all White Hall High School students will be required to return to either in-person learning or Bulldog Academy, a virtual learning platform that will be taught by White Hall teachers. (Pine Bluff Commercial/Eplunus Colvin)

After nine weeks of trial and error with virtual learning through Virtual Arkansas, the White Hall School District will be requiring all students to return to either in-person learning or Bulldog Academy, a virtual platform taught by White Hall teachers.

In a previous School Board meeting, White Hall School District Superintendent Doug Dorris presented a proposal that would pay teachers a stipend to provide extra teaching to students. Currently, the district is outsourcing its virtual instruction, a method that Dorris said is failing. Dorris said during Tuesday night's School Board meeting that part of that plan would be to implement Flex Fridays for high school students.

Beginning this Friday, students who learn remotely or in-person can go to school on Flex Friday for focused learning in their classes.

"We have so many kids that are not doing very well in the class, and we are recommending that we bring those kids back," said Dorris. "The second semester, we will have all of our kids being taught by a White Hall teacher, even if they are virtual."

Dorris said the purpose of the flex day is to fill in the gaps of instruction and to provide tutoring, mentoring and guidance. Students who attend school during flex day can attend the office hours of their choice or attend the whole day, following the flex-day schedule.

"Most of the schools in the state have switched over to Flex Friday, and one of the things is that when we bring everybody back, it is going to require every teacher to have a class," said Dorris. "Kids that are virtual, they will have to teach those kids online."

Virtual Arkansas students will be required to choose in-person schooling or Bulldog Academy. The only exception will be for those with medical reasons.

Students who choose to learn remotely will not be counted as absent. Students who are currently failing a subject are strongly encouraged to take advantage of Flex Friday to receive additional support.

Debbie Jones, director of curriculum and federal programs, said many students who are completing their assignments through Virtual Arkansas are still falling behind, adding that parents have complained about the courses being very aggressive and fast-paced.

Teachers will create assignments for the flex day, and students may choose to complete the assignments remotely or on-site. All assignments will be due the following Monday.

"They may be in Google Classroom, or it may be some paper product that they send home to finish, something they need to read or finish a project," said Jones. "Those four days will be focused on new information and reinforcement. Friday is actually the day where you can apply that and see what you know."

Flex Friday will apply to the high school only as the middle school had already implemented a similar plan at the beginning of the school year. According to Dorris, the teachers at the elementary school opted out of Flex Friday because they wanted their students in school.

"They realized the hardship it can be on parents trying to find a babysitter," said Dorris.

With the new plan in place, Dorris said, he was hopeful this will help students, teachers and parents, all of whom have been overwhelmed with the adjustments of virtual learning.

"Several kids have fallen behind. It's not just White Hall; we're talking nationwide," said Dorris. "We're hoping by having our teachers come back and be able to personally be with those kids, it will encourage them to do better."