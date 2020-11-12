3 finalists chosen for superintendent of Conway schools

The Conway School Board's nearly six-month search for a new superintendent has been narrowed to three finalists -- all with Arkansas ties -- the district announced Wednesday.

The three contenders are West Memphis School District Superintendent Jon Collins, Russellville School District Superintendent Mark Gotcher and former Benton School District Superintendent Jeff Collum, who is currently serving as superintendent in Hallsville, Texas.

"We believe these individuals are excellent, well-qualified candidates, and we are looking forward to meeting with each of them," said Conway School Board President Trip Leach. "Conway is blessed with the best schools and the best students and staff, and we will find the best leader for this district."

The search began on June 30 to replace retiring Superintendent Greg Murry, who has filled the role since 2007. He is scheduled to retire next June.

All three finalists will be interviewed next week by the School Board. The candidates will also spend the day in the district, meeting with teachers, classified staff members, students, administrators and community leaders.

The School Board signed a $15,000 contract with the search firm McPherson and Jacobson LLC of Nebraska to conduct the search.

Kieth Williams, an associate professor of education at Harding University in Searcy, has led the search with the former president of the Arkansas Initiative for Mathematics and Science Inc., Ken James, as consultants for McPherson and Jacobson.

"We have been very impressed with the rigorous work of McPherson and Jacobson," Leach said. "It's easy to see why they are sought after by so many school districts and why their success rate for hiring long-term superintendents is so high. Their experience and guidance in structuring this process has been ideal."

The search firm advertised nationwide for applicants and personally recruited others, Williams said. The finalists were chosen out of 24 applications received.

The School Board held a community forum to determine what parents and community leaders wanted in a school superintendent. Focus groups of teachers, staff members and students were also utilized.

McPherson and Jacobson prepared video interviews of a handful of candidates who made it past the search firm's weeding process. After viewing the videos, the School Board whittled the pool down to three finalists.

Gotcher -- who is in his fourth year as a superintendent and his 23rd year overall at the Russellville School District -- said in an interview that he was drawn to the Conway superintendent position because the district, and the community, "honors and supports" students and teachers.

"Their first core belief is a 'student first' focus. I have always led and believed this as an educational leader," Gotcher said. "I hope if selected that I can add value to this core belief and have the honor of working with a great team of educators to continue to support this core belief."

He added that the Conway district and its School Board have a well-known, positive reputation throughout the state.

"Dr. Greg Murry has been a mentor to me as well as many other superintendents in our great state," Gotcher said. "It would be my great honor to follow in his footsteps and serve this board and community should I be selected."

Russellville has been Gotcher's home for all of his adult life, and the community has supported him in every step of his career, he said.

"The next superintendent must first be willing to be highly visible with a focus on building positive relationships in the school and community. Further, they must be willing to serve," Gotcher said. "The leaders in my district and community have taught me a great deal about servant leadership. Lastly, they must be willing to listen. Leaders today have a great opportunity to grow and learn from the people they serve."

Messages left for Collins and Collum were not immediately returned Wednesday.

The candidates will be evaluated by how well they "embrace and build upon" the district's core values, said district spokeswoman Heather Kendrick.

The board hopes to announce the new superintendent "sometime in December," Kendrick said.