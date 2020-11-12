MUSIC MADNESS: Adam Faucett headlines show at Wildwood Park

Adam Faucett, along with two opening acts, takes the stage Saturday at the Butler Gazebo at Wildwood Park for the Arts. (Democrat-Gazette file photo)

Adam Faucett, along with opening acts The Atomicons and Charlotte Taylor, will perform at 4:30 p.m. Saturday as part of the next installment of Music in the Wild, an outdoor, socially distanced concert series in The Butler Gazebo at Wildwood Park for the Arts, 20919 Denny Road, Little Rock. See wildwoodpark.org for details and to buy general admission tickets for $15.

Faucett, a native Arkansan, has released five albums since his debut CD, "The Great Basking Shark," came out in 2007. In June 2019, he had surgery due to a vocal cord cyst, which resulted in a long period when he could not sing or speak.

"I'll be playing new and old songs," Faucett says of the Saturday show. "I'm currently working on a brand new record and will be playing songs off of it that have never been played live before."

Take blankets and/or chairs; concessions will be available for donations. In the event of rain, the show will be moved to Wildwood's Pavilion.

◼️ Ray Scott, along with Mark Curry, will perform at 8:30 p.m. Friday; and Bree Ogden, along with opening act Ashtyn Barbaree, will perform at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave., Little Rock. Admission to Scott's show is $15 in advance, sold as table reservations. If any tickets remain on the day of the show, they will be $18. Admission to Ogden's show is $12.

◼️ Faron Rashelle, Brae Leni, BJ Soule, Victoria Vibez, Veltboy and Kami Renee will perform for Class of 2010, a reunion celebration show for those who graduated from schools in Little Rock, North Little Rock and surrounding areas. It will be held at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Maumelle Event Center, 10910 Maumelle Blvd., North Little Rock. Tickets range from $22 to $140.

◼️ Music Madness, hosted by Jon Bailey and Mallory Everett, will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday at The Library Kitchen & Lounge, 313 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock. Admission is free.

Cliff & Susan play the new Little Rock location of Cannibal & Craft on Friday night, and Josh Stewart takes over on Saturday. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

◼️ Cliff & Susan will perform from 8 to 11:30 p.m. Friday and Josh Stewart will perform from 8 to 11:30 p.m. Saturday at Cannibal and Craft, 307 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock. Admission is free.

◼️ Percussionists of all levels and skills are invited to a Drum Circle that continues Saturdays through Nov. 21, at Bernice Garden, 1401 Main St., in Little Rock. Searcy Ewell will facilitate. Donations are encouraged, masks are required and physical distancing will be practiced. Drums, chairs and hand sanitizer will be supplied. No musical experience is needed.

HOT SPRINGS

Otha Allen and Kristi will perform at 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday at The Big Chill, 910 Higdon Ferry Road, Hot Springs. Admission is $5.

◼️ Tripswitch will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Trough Bar and Grill, 833 Central Ave., Hot Springs. Admission is free.

◼️ Pianoman Jack will perform from 6 to 8 p.m. on a dinner and sightseeing cruise on Lake Hamilton on the Belle of Hot Springs, 5200 Central Ave., Hot Springs. Cost is $55 plus tax for adults, $30 plus tax for children ages 3-10 and free for children under age 3. To book a cruise, see belleriverboat.com

◼️ Pleasantly Blue will perform at 7:45 p.m. Saturday at the Frontier Club, 2700 Central Ave., Hot Springs. Admission is free.

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

The Back Beats will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at The Beehive Neighborhood Bar & Grill, 220 Minorca Road, Hot Springs Village. Admission is free.

BEEBE

Singer-songwriter Casey McPherson plays a livestream show today on the ASU-Beebe YouTube channel. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

Singer-songwriter Casey McPherson will livestream a concert at 7:30 p.m. today on the Arkansas State University-Beebe YouTube channel, youtube.com/c/ASUBeebeOfficial, as part of the ASU-Beebe Lecture-Concert Series. Admission is free.

BRYANT

Hay Bales & Hearts Backyard BBQ will be held from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Friday at 403 S. Reynolds Road, Bryant. Music, food, drinks and a silent auction will cost $25.

CONWAY

The Akeem Kemp Band will perform at 8 p.m. Friday at Kings Live Music, 1020 Front St., Conway. Admission is free.

STAY TUNED

The Legacy of the Legendary KOKY-FM, 102.1, radio station will be celebrated by Arkansas Sounds from 7 to 9 p.m. today on https://app.kosmi.io/room/nhogof.

The show will honor Arkansas' first radio station devoted to all-black music and programming. There will be photos, videos and a panel discussion featuring the station's on-air personalities, including Sonta Jean "The KOKY Queen," Mark "Chillin' Dylan and Billy St. James with moderator Broadway Joe Booker.

◼️ Taj Mahal will perform a livestream concert at 8 p.m. Tuesday at the University of California at Berkeley. Tickets, $20, are available through boxoffice.mandolin.com.

◼️ Charlie Worsham, a country music singer-songwriter, will celebrate the fifth anniversary of "Every Damn Monday," a concert series, with a livestream performance at 8 p.m. Wednesday on Fans.Live.

Tickets, $10, or $30, which includes a T-shirt, and are available at https://tinyurl.com/yyu4fdru.

◼️ Steve Poltz and Coco Love Alcorn will perform Steve and Coco's Secret Fort at 8 p.m. Tuesday in an evening of "music, laughs and forts" in support of Canada's Canmore Folk Festival, which has been held in the Rocky Mountains of Alberta since 1978. To register for the free event, go to canmorefolkfestival.com

◼️ Trey Anastasio of Phish is hosting "The Beacon Jams," an eight-week virtual residency, live from New York City's historic Beacon Theatre, every Friday at 8 p.m. through Nov. 27. The events are steamed free exclusively on Twitch.