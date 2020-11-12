Benefits With Friends: Junior League goes extra mile, puts homes online

Junior League of Fort Smith volunteers welcome guests to a previous Holiday Home Tour. The group has set two fundraisers for the coming weeks. Miles for a Mission virtual race will be run Nov. 15-30 and the Virtual Holiday Home Tour 2020 will be Dec. 6.

The Junior League of Fort Smith has set a duo of fundraisers for the coming weeks, one new and one revamped.

The group will launch the inaugural Miles for a Mission Virtual Race to be run from Nov. 15 to Nov. 30. Participants may choose from 5K, 10K and 1-mile family fun races.

Registration for the races has been extended until 11:59 p.m. Nov. 14. Registration fee for the 5K and 10K is $45, $25 for the family fun race, or supporters may make a $20 "Groovy Ghost Runner" donation.

Organizers say: "All registration fees are a donation to JLFS to support our mission and volunteer focus of assisting local foster care teens aging out of the foster care system. Participants from all over the United Stated are invited and encouraged to register; we can ship race materials anywhere in the U.S."

The Virtual Holiday Home Tour 2020 will be Dec. 6. Organizers say: "During this unique event, you will have the opportunity to take a virtual tour of beautifully decorated homes all throughout the Fort Smith area. This is a great opportunity to get into the Christmas spirit and see various decorating styles and holiday ideas as we begin to celebrate this holiday season." Tickets are $10, $50 and $100 with options to include brunch, cheese board or a VIP package.

In 2013, the group founded in 1960 began tailoring volunteer efforts to address the foster care crisis in the Arkansas River Valley community.

"In Sebastian and Crawford counties, there are currently approximately 700 children in foster care, with less than 150 certified foster family homes. Statewide, there are more than 5,000 children in foster care with only 1,600 foster family homes," press information says.

Community impact projects include Project READY (Real Education & Development for Youth) Skills-for-Life classes, which are offered monthly for teens in foster care ages 14-21. Class topics have included personal hygiene, peer pressure, stress, housing applications, college applications, job applications, basic finances and vehicle maintenance.

Through Project HEAL (Health, Education, Awareness & Leadership), the volunteer group "aims to form long-term partnerships with other local organizations that address various aspects of the foster care crisis in the Arkansas River Valley."

Junior League of Fort Smith board members include Morgan Stewart (from left), Tristan Bolton, Christina Scherrey, Megan Nichols, Laura Pearn, Alexis Brown and Angela Jones. (Courtesy Photo)