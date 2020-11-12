Bentonville West forfeits playoff game over covid outbreak

Bentonville West head coach Bryan Pratt during Friday night's game in North Little Rock. Special to the Democrat-Gazette/JIMMY JONES

A covid-19 outbreak at Bentonville West has forced the Wolverines to forfeit Friday’s scheduled Class 7A playoff game at Wolverine Stadium in Centerton.

West coach Bryan Pratt on Thursday issued a statement on his Twitter account discussing the forfeit.

“After careful consideration for student and staff safety, leadership with the Bentonville Schools has cancelled this week’s playoff game. We’re disappointed but understand the decision. Fourteen students and coaches have tested positive for covid-19 this week, and multiple people have been quarantined. To move forward with Friday night’s game would undoubtedly place more individuals at risk.

“Those who have purchased tickets can expect reimbursement from the Arkansas Activities Association. We’ll share that information as soon as possible.”

West (6-4) was scheduled to host Little Rock Catholic in the first-round game Friday night. Catholic will receive the forfeit win and move on in the playoffs to the second round next week.

The Wolverines are the second Arkansas football team to forfeit over covid-19 related issues this week. On Wednesday, Class 2A Johnson County Westside also forfeited its playoff game against East Poinsette County.

The NWA Democrat-Gazette will have more on this story in its Friday edition.