College plans updates for programs, courses

SEARK Vice President of Academic Affairs Gina Teel (left) and President Steven Bloomberg (center) present new programs, courses and curriculum to Chair Rob Cheatwood (right) and the Board of Trustees during their regularly scheduled meeting Wednesday morning. (Pine Bluff Commercial/ Eplunus Colvin)

Southeast Arkansas College is moving ahead with plans to add courses and curriculums for students, it was announced Wednesday.

During the board of trustees meeting, President Steven Bloomberg announced plans for the two-year college, one of which involved a commercial driver's license program.

"One of the things that we have concentrated on in the two and half periods since my arrival is creating new programs and creating new revenues," he said. "The commercial driver's license has been a need in southeast Arkansas and throughout Arkansas pre-covid."

Bloomberg, along with Gina Teel, vice president of academic affairs, presented the board of trustees with new programs and proposals that they said are critically needed.

"Our students will be able to enroll in this four-week program and at the end will have an opportunity to apply for a commercial driver's license and pass the certification test," said Bloomberg, who said starting salaries in Arkansas pre-covid were around $42,000 for CDL-qualified drivers. "In the environment that we are in now, the need for drivers is exacerbated by the current circumstances."

Teel said the program will be offered as credit or noncredit. Students will be eligible to apply for financial aid for the program, and all course hours will be applied toward an associate degree.

The proposed cost is $3,500 per participant, with a maximum of three students per instructor.

"What we can't do is offer a program that doesn't cover its cost, particularly now in the climate that covid has generated," said Bloomberg. "We can't offer a program that we have to subsidize because the challenge with that is there isn't capital."

Bloomberg said in figuring the amount the college was very aware of the audience and their ability to pay, adding that what he couldn't do was to set the amount too low.

"The fee is in line with others in Arkansas," said Bloomberg, who added that the CDL program was long overdue on the campus. For the program, one instructor with experience and at least an associate degree will be hired.

With one truck already involved in the program, Teel and Bloomberg said they hoped the program will grow to to the point where they can invest, through grants, and acquire a second truck.

Teel said the college will be proposing an associate of applied science and supply chain technology with the CDL program.

"We will be the only two-year school in the state who will have a supply chain technology degree, said Teel. "We will be looking at two-plus-two options for our students to achieve our supply chain degree, which will be focused on transportation. Right now, the University of Arkansas has a bachelor's in supply chain technology."

Bloomberg said the program is contingent on grants and funds, which the school has not received yet. "We've written three different grants and believe we will receive at least two if not all of them," he said. "This program will be funded through grants."

Teel also presented degree reconfigurations, giving old associate degrees an update. For example, the old associate of applied science in business technology-management option would be changed to an associate of applied science in business analytics.

"A business management degree is beginning to be a little old fashion these days and the trend in business right now is business analytics -- looking at more data-driven decisions in business," said Teel. "It will include a certificate of proficiency and business analytics."

Teel said the college is looking to collaborate with the University of Arkansas for the two-plus-two program regarding that school's business analytics bachelor's degree. "This is the trend right now in business education and this will put us on the cutting edge," she said.

Southeast Arkansas College also will be expanding its curriculum with the following new courses:

• African-American Literature

• Critical Thinking

• Exploring Health Care

• Foundations of Leadership

• Principles of Academic Success

• Principles of Workplace Success

• Politics of Race

• Servant Leadership

"We're getting some new courses that will broaden our student's experience in ways that I think will serve them," said Teel. "We try to empower them to be leaders."