Police and fire personnel work Wednesday at the scene of a traffic accident and re on the Brent Spence Bridge in Coving- ton, Ky. (AP/The Cincinnati Enquirer/Albert Cesare)

Fiery crash shuts Ohio-Kentucky bridge

CINCINNATI -- A fiery crash on a bridge linking Ohio and Kentucky could force the span to remain closed for days as officials tried to determine the amount of damage to the bridge that serves as a crucial link for interstate commerce, Kentucky's governor said Wednesday.

Drones were deployed to aid in the inspection of the Brent Spence Bridge, Gov. Andy Beshear said. Intense heat from the blaze made the bridge too hot for inspectors during part of the day, and debris from the crash was another obstacle, he said.

The crash occurred around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday. The governor said the crash appeared to have been caused when a northbound truck jackknifed on the bridge and was struck by another truck hauling potassium hydroxide. No injuries were reported.

The crash sparked the fire, with 400 gallons of diesel fuel being the main cause, officials said. An undetermined amount of diesel fuel spilled and burned in the fire. Officials said the potassium hydroxide contributed to the heat and duration of the fire, the Cincinnati Enquirer reported.

The bridge's closure caused detours along a major transportation artery connecting downtown Cincinnati with northern Kentucky across the Ohio River. It connects Interstates 71 and 75 across the Ohio River. Damage to the bridge and its concrete decking was visible, the governor said.

"The bridge, at best, will be closed several days," Beshear said in a virtual briefing Wednesday. "But we ought to be prepared for more disruption, potentially significantly more disruption, than that."

D.C. Christmas tree lighting going online

WASHINGTON -- No live audience will be invited this year to watch the lighting of the National Christmas Tree on the Ellipse, the National Park Service said this week, citing public health concerns over covid-19.

However, as with may other events that have been closed to live audiences this year, the ceremony will be available virtually, the park service said. It invited people to view the Dec. 3 event at thenationaltree.org.

The lighting and performances would be available for streaming throughout the holiday season, the park service said.

It also said the tree would be illuminated throughout December, and visitors are invited to the site to view it and trees representing each state and territory and the District, decorated with ornaments designed by students from across the country.

Last year, the Park Service planted a new national Christmas tree in the Ellipse in President's Park – a 30-foot Colorado blue spruce from Palmyra, Pa. First celebrated in 1923 by President Calvin Coolidge, this year marks the 98th annual tree lighting.

Oakland settling last suit in '16 blaze

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Oakland City Council has agreed to pay $399,000 to settle the last lawsuit over a 2016 fire at an illegally converted warehouse dubbed the Ghost Ship that killed 36 people.

The city doesn't acknowledge any wrongdoing in the settlement of a lawsuit by a dozen former residents, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

The warehouse had been illegally converted into a residential space for artists and an event venue when it caught fire on Dec. 2, 2016, during an electronic music party. The building was packed with furniture, extension cords and other flammable material but had only two exits and no smoke detectors, fire alarms or sprinklers, authorities said.

In July, the City Council agreed to pay $32.7 million to settle lawsuits filed by the families of 32 victims and one survivor who suffered lifelong injuries.

Tuesday's settlement resolves the "last remaining claims" of lawsuits arising from the fire, Chief Assistant City Attorney Maria Bee said in a statement.

The cause of the fire hasn't been determined, although some lawsuits said there were serious electrical problems with the building.

Tennessee murder conviction overturned

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- After reviewing new evidence, a Tennessee judge has overturned the conviction of a man serving life in prison for a 1998 slaying.

The ruling Tuesday came nearly two weeks after the Davidson County district attorney's office filed a motion to vacate the charges against Joseph Webster, who was convicted of murder in the killing Leroy Owens. The move came after a unit in the prosecutor's office investigated the case and found new evidence not presented at trial.

Evidence not presented at trial included several allegations against another suspect and DNA evidence found on the murder weapon that excluded Webster, 41.

"Justice in this case, based on the information presented to the court, requires relief to the petitioner," Judge Steve Dozier wrote in his ruling.

Webster's attorney, Daniel Horwitz, said his client is grateful to the people who helped him get the conviction overturned.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports