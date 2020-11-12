Four walking and driving tours in Little Rock to check out during quarantine

The Little Rock Nine are depicted in a sculpture by John and Cathy Deering outside the state Capitol.

As the need to social distance continues, the list of low-risk things to do outside the home remains fairly short, but for people who want to get out of the house while staying safe, we’ve got guides to four tours in Little Rock that can be completed on foot or by car.

Arkansas Civil Rights History Tour

Little Rock is well-known for its history with desegregation in the 1950s, but the city’s experiences with civil rights go far beyond Central High School.

To explore that long history, consider the Arkansas Civil Rights History Tour. The sites are spread across the city, so driving is necessary if you want to visit each one.

Although there are more than 35 stops on the tour, some of the most notable sites include:

• An outdoor plaque, titled "Giving Voice," lists 139 slaves who belonged to landowners in three city blocks now occupied by the Historic Arkansas Museum, 200 E. Third St. Of the slaves listed, only six have last names. First names alone are given for 106 of those listed, while 26 are labeled “Unknown.”

• Daisy Bates, renowned mentor of the Little Rock Nine, is honored at two locations on the heritage trail. Her home at 1207 W. 28th St., where several fiery crosses were burned on the lawn during the crisis, is identified with a front-yard plaque. Her tombstone in Haven of Rest Cemetery, 7102 W. 12th St., carries her photograph and full name: Daisy Lee Gatson-Bates. Above the photo is a quotation: "Your future is purchased in the present. Only the educated are free."

• A plaque at 201 W. Markham St. marks the place where a Mid-West Trailways bus depot was in 1961. At the time, five Freedom Riders from St. Louis arrived to protest Jim Crow laws, and their arrest was watched by 300 onlookers before they spent the night in jail.

To accompany the tour, there is a written guide with information about the various sites, as well as an app available for both Apple and Android devices, with audio guides for each stop. Read more about the tour here.

Murals

There are numerous murals around Little Rock, including several created in just the past year or so.

The city offers on its website a map of the most prominent ones, as well as information about when and by whom they were created.

This tour can mainly be completed on foot.

Historic Churches

Fourteen churches in Little Rock are on the National Register of Historic Places, and a driving tour is necessary to see them all. The houses of worship are scattered across the city, but some of the most prominent include:

• Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 310 W. 17th St.: Constructed in stages starting in 1884, the cathedral itself rises above the Parish House, Cathedral House, Chancellor's Hall, Morrison Hall and Dean's Hall. The buildings, occupying a full block, surround a garden-like expanse that conveys a sense of serenity.

• First United Methodist Church, 723 Center St.: A large brick edifice, it was designed by Frank W. Gibb and completed in 1900. Built in Romanesque Revival style with square corner towers, it has a smooth brick exterior set off with granite trim.

• First Missionary Baptist Church, 701 S. Gaines St.: Its roots extend to 1845 when a slave gained his master's permission to form a church. The present structure, dating to 1882, was the site of the congregation's 118th-anniversary sermon, delivered in 1963 by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Read more on the rest of the churches and use our map below to chart a tour.

Statues

Murals aren’t the only public art found in the city. Numerous statues and sculptures can be found in Riverfront Park and the Vogel Schwartz Sculpture Garden.

A walk along the Arkansas River will take visitors to both the park and the garden. See a map and get more information on the sculptures on the city’s website.