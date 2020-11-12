French nursing-home deaths surge

A man leaves after being tested with a PCR COVID-19 test in a nursing home of Ammerschwihr, eastern France, Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. The aid group Doctors Without Borders has issued an appeal Wednesday Nov. 11, 2020, for medics, psychologists and other volunteers to work in Paris region nursing homes, where they say more people with the coronavirus have died so far in November than reported in the previous five months combined. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

PARIS -- Aid group Doctors Without Borders is recruiting emergency help for French nursing homes, where more people with the coronavirus have died so far in November than reported in the previous five months combined, as a season of resurgent infections has caught up with France's most vulnerable populations.

The group, founded in Paris in 1971 and renowned for its work in impoverished or conflict-torn countries, issued an appeal this week for medics, psychologists and other volunteers to work in Paris region nursing homes. Doctors Without Borders also deployed emergency help in Europe earlier this year when the virus first hit.

The group's coordinator Olivia Gayraud said Wednesday on France-Info radio that the nursing home recruitment is focused on relieving over-stretched staff and isolated residents, noting that the group has "expertise in crisis management" and experience helping "populations whose lives and health are threatened."

Nursing homes are allowed to stay open under France's current partial lockdown, unlike in the spring. But some facilities are again barring visitors and keeping residents in their rooms.

France is seeing a few signs of hope. The rise in confirmed infections nationwide has slowed in the past week, according to Tuesday night's figures from the national health agency. But the country is still reporting tens of thousands of new cases daily and more than 400 cases weekly per 100,000 people.

The United Kingdom on Wednesday became the fifth country in the world to record more than 50,000 coronavirus-related deaths, a level that one of the nation's leading doctors says "should never have been reached."

Figures from the British government showed that 595 more people in the country died within 28 days of testing positive for the virus, the highest daily number since May. The figure took the U.K.'s total death toll from the pandemic to 50,365.

The U.K. joins the United States, Brazil, India and Mexico in reporting more than 50,000, according to a tally maintained by Johns Hopkins University.

After the news about the death toll exceeding 50,000, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the U.K. is better equipped to handle outbreaks than it was during the first wave in the spring, when the country reported more than 40,000 deaths.

Meanwhile, the European Union is proposing plans to improve the preparedness and coordination of its 27 member nations in the event of a future public health emergency like the coronavirus pandemic.

When covid-19 struck European countries with varying intensity during the spring, the EU found its ability to organize a common response lacking since the bloc's policies largely left members to their own devices.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday that the "pandemic has highlighted the need for more coordination in the EU, more resilient health systems, and better preparation for future crises."

The commission laid out a series of proposals to reinforce surveillance across borders, streamline data reporting and to boost the powers of EU agencies such as the European Center for Disease Control and Prevention and the European Medicines.

Elsewhere, Hungary's government imposed its strictest pandemic measures so far.

The new restrictions include an 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew, restaurants and bars being limited to takeout and home delivery, mandatory mask-wearing in public areas, a 10-person ceiling on family gatherings, remote learning for high school and university students and limits on sports events. They kicked in early Wednesday and will remain in effect for at least 30 days.

In Brazil, President Jair Bolsonaro said Tuesday that the nation should stop being "a country of sissies," as the country's coronavirus death toll surpassed 162,000.

"All of us are going to die one day," the leader told reporters at a news conference, Reuters reported. "Everyone is going to die. There is no point in escaping from that, in escaping from reality. We have to stop being a country of sissies."

Separately, the developer of Russia's flagship vaccine against covid-19 said it shows a 92% efficacy rate in preventing cases of the illness, as the country pushes for a top slot in the fight against the coronavirus after a rival product by Pfizer reported a similar breakthrough.

The preliminary Phase 3 findings are based on results from 20,000 volunteers who were given the first dose, including more than 16,000 who also received a second injection, its developers Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology and the Russian Direct Investment Fund said Wednesday in an announcement on Twitter.

Russia has faced skepticism from scientists and pharmaceutical companies, who say that more testing is necessary to prove the inoculation is safe and effective.

Information for this article was contributed by Justin Spike, Pan Pylas and staff members of The Associated Press; by Henry Meyer and Stepan Kravchenko of Bloomberg News; and by Antonia Noori Farzan and Miriam Berger of The Washington Post.