Arkansas Game and Fish wildlife officer quits over social media post

An Arkansas Game & Fish Commission vehicle is shown in this 2016 file photo.

An Arkansas Game and Fish Commission wildlife officer resigned Tuesday night after the agency began investigating a post he made on Facebook, according to authorities.

The investigation involving Cpl. Jay Hagans, a 31-year veteran of the commission, began Monday, Chief of Communications Keith Stephens said.

Hagans reportedly was immediately placed on administrative leave after the post "expressing offensive photos and comments" was discovered on his personal account.

When a reporter attempted to find Hagans' Facebook page, it appeared to have been privated.

The comments made by Hagans, according to Arkansas Game and Fish Commission Director Pat Fitts, do not align with the agency's views.

"We take this issue seriously and have been investigating it vigorously since Monday," Fitts said.

The investigation will continue despite Hagans' resignation, according to Stephens.