Get to know Arkansas target Bryson Warren

Highly recruited sophomore Bryson Warren has scholarship offers to play basketball from schools such as Arkansas, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Georgetown, Seton Hall, Vanderbilt, Oklahoma State and others.
Nickname: B-Swish
School: Little Rock Central
Height: 6-2
Weight: 160
Position: Point guard
Vertical: Not sure
I like Arkansas because: It looks like the Razorbacks are building a strong program. I am looking forward to watching them play especially since I had the opportunity to work out this summer with Moses, KK, & Devo.
Schools I've visited: N/A
I plan to major in: Business/Administration
I'm the player I am because: God has led me and directed me in the right path and I’ve always listened to my dad and mom and trainers that are helping me along the way and I am blessed to have all of them in my corner.
Best basketball moment: Playing against Bronny (James) in a sold out crowd, with a lot of media there and I had 22 points and me and Bronny have been friends since that day.
Favorite video game: 2K
Favorite NBA player: Damian Lillard
Favorite NBA team: Lakers
Favorite workout music: Lecrae
Favorite movie: Home Alone 2
Must watch TV show: Shark Tank
List two pet peeves: When a car is dirty and when somebody keeps changing the channel
Favorite food: Mac and Cheese
I will never eat: Chocolate
Your favorite fast food chain and why: Jimmy John’s because you can never go wrong with the cold cuts
Who would you want to be stranded with on a deserted island: My Dad
Favorite junk food: Gummy Bears
Hobbies: Working out, playing basketball with my friends.
The one thing I could not live without is: My family
If you were a super-hero, what powers would you have: I would have the powers to be invisible, to fly and to read people minds and to have unlimited stamina
Role model: My dad
Three words to describe me: Intelligent, Fun, Out-Going
People would be surprised that I: I can dance better than most people