Get to know Arkansas target Bryson Warren

Highly recruited sophomore Bryson Warren has scholarship offers to play basketball from schools such as Arkansas, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Georgetown, Seton Hall, Vanderbilt, Oklahoma State and others.

Nickname: B-Swish

School: Little Rock Central

Height: 6-2

Weight: 160

Position: Point guard

Vertical: Not sure

I like Arkansas because: It looks like the Razorbacks are building a strong program. I am looking forward to watching them play especially since I had the opportunity to work out this summer with Moses, KK, & Devo.

Schools I've visited: N/A

I plan to major in: Business/Administration

I'm the player I am because: God has led me and directed me in the right path and I’ve always listened to my dad and mom and trainers that are helping me along the way and I am blessed to have all of them in my corner.

Best basketball moment: Playing against Bronny (James) in a sold out crowd, with a lot of media there and I had 22 points and me and Bronny have been friends since that day.

Favorite video game: 2K

Favorite NBA player: Damian Lillard

Favorite NBA team: Lakers

Favorite workout music: Lecrae

Favorite movie: Home Alone 2

Must watch TV show: Shark Tank

List two pet peeves: When a car is dirty and when somebody keeps changing the channel

Favorite food: Mac and Cheese

I will never eat: Chocolate

Your favorite fast food chain and why: Jimmy John’s because you can never go wrong with the cold cuts

Who would you want to be stranded with on a deserted island: My Dad

Favorite junk food: Gummy Bears

Hobbies: Working out, playing basketball with my friends.

The one thing I could not live without is: My family

If you were a super-hero, what powers would you have: I would have the powers to be invisible, to fly and to read people minds and to have unlimited stamina

Role model: My dad

Three words to describe me: Intelligent, Fun, Out-Going

People would be surprised that I: I can dance better than most people