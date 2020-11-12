Governor notes transition worry

Former Vice President Joe Biden (left) and Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson are shown in these undated file photos. (Left, AP/Carolyn Kaster; right, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)

Gov. Asa Hutchinson expressed some worries about the transition from a Donald Trump presidency to a Joe Biden presidency, but they didn't have to do with vote-counting or polarization.

The Republican governor said he doesn't want to see Biden's team frozen out of national security discussions, citing the 2000 election as an example.

"I've actually been studying that," Hutchinson told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette moments after giving a speech during a Veterans Day event Wednesday. "One of the concerns expressed by the 9/11 Commission Report was the limited transition time as a result of the Bush-Gore controversy."

In 2000, George W. Bush was not declared president-elect until Dec. 12, when the U.S. Supreme Court settled a recount dispute in Florida. Bush did have access to the intelligence briefings in 2000 after a delay, but the recount delayed his team's access to government agencies and resources even longer, by more than five weeks.

Less than eight months after Bush was inaugurated, terrorists attacked the World Trade Center and the Pentagon.

Trump, so far, has refused to the concede the presidential election to Biden, the projected winner. The Trump administration has also blocked Biden from receiving daily intelligence briefings and withheld federal funds from the transition effort.

Trump's legal team, meanwhile, is pursuing a variety of legal challenges to the election in several battleground states.

A group of Republican attorneys general filed a brief at the U.S. Supreme Court asking the justices to take up a dispute in Pennsylvania over a ruling that the state's highest court issued two months before the election, granting three extra days for the receipt of mail-in ballots.

The vote totals also are being contested in other close-call states, including Arizona, Georgia and Nevada.

Hutchinson, who once served as an undersecretary at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security under Bush, said he recognized Trump's "continued legitimate legal challenges," but that preparations for a Biden presidency should still move forward, particularly when it comes to the matter of safeguarding the nation.

"Bush didn't have adequate time to get his national security team and all the people in place," Hutchinson said. "That just alerts you to the challenge that we face."

Retired U.S. Army Gen. Wesley Clark, who from 1997 to 2000 served as supreme allied commander in Europe and is now a resident of Little Rock, said Hutchinson's comments were valid.

"I think that it's important to go through the transition process," said Clark, who ran for the Democratic nomination for president in 2004. "The court decisions can play out as they will, but the transition process is important because you don't know how long the court decisions will take. These are matters of national security.

"Biden's team needs to know all of the most current intelligence that could lead to a crisis after the inauguration," Clark said. "There will be questions like, 'Did you know this was happening? Did you know they were about to have a coup here or that terrorists were coming into here?' Our adversaries don't go through this every four years. They have the same people working against us for decades in Russia, China and North Korea ... and Iran."

National security concerns have long challenged U.S. presidents during the transitions between administrations.

The Iran hostage crisis came to a head during the transition between Presidents Jimmy Carter and Ronald Reagan, and the bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 over Scotland occurred during the transition between Reagan and President George H.W. Bush.

Further, Bush ordered troops into Somalia just weeks before President Bill Clinton took office.

Biden, for his part, has downplayed the delay in his receiving the daily intelligence information.

"Obviously, the [Presidential Daily Briefing] would be useful, but it's not necessary," he said Tuesday.

"Look, access to classified information is useful, but I'm not in a position to make any decisions on those issues anyway," Biden continued. "As I said, one president at a time."

Hutchinson's comments came days after Trump's firing of Defense Secretary Mark Esper and other personnel at the Pentagon.

Hutchinson has been one of the few Republicans, across the state and country, who has commented publicly about preparations for a Biden presidency.

In a written statement last weekend, after The Associated Press and other media outlets called the election for Biden, Hutchinson stated that it was important to recognize the "likelihood" that Biden would be inaugurated in January.

He reiterated that point Wednesday after his Veterans Day speech.

"We have to make sure that we should have the briefings, intelligence briefings for Joe Biden," Hutchinson told this newspaper. "And we have to go ahead and let him get prepared in the event the outcome is the same as it is today."

He also said the national media have been running stories about Republicans making allegations of voter fraud, particularly in Pennsylvania. He pointed out that the legal challenges there are related to a "constitutional issue" that can only be settled in the courts.

Hutchinson didn't directly criticize Trump or refer to his direct statements about voter fraud.

Even if Trump's lawyers are victorious in that specific legal fight in Pennsylvania, the election for Trump would still be lost, Hutchinson contended.

"It's a very difficult path for President Trump," Hutchinson said. "Even with Pennsylvania, he's got to have other states."

Information for this article was contributed by staff members of The Associated Press.