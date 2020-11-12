Harris' spouse to leave his job

Doug Emhoff, husband of Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., greets the crowd during a get out the vote rally at Land Grant Brewing Company in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Doug Emhoff, the 56-year-old husband of U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, will leave his private law practice by Inauguration Day to focus on his role at the White House, a spokesman said Tuesday.

He's said little so far about how he'll approach the role and is still working with the transition team on what issues he'll tackle.

"We've been waiting for this sort of gender switch for decades now," said Kim Nalder, a professor of political science who has focused on women and gender at California State University-Sacramento. She added, "There is a lot of symbolism from a man stepping back from his high-powered career in order to support his wife's career."

Spouses often build public awareness or advocacy campaigns around key issues. Current second lady Karen Pence promotes art therapy and focuses on military families. Jill Biden also spotlighted military families and promoted community colleges as the vice president's wife.

Emhoff's decision to cut ties with DLA Piper also offered an early test of how a Biden administration would avoid potential ethical issues. While Emhoff is not a lobbyist, the firm has a large presence lobbying the federal government on behalf of clients, including Comcast, Raytheon and the government of Puerto Rico. He took a leave of absence from the firm in August when Biden chose Harris, a U.S. senator from California, as his running mate.

While Emhoff built a career as a high-profile entertainment lawyer in Southern California, he's been most visible to voters as Harris' husband. He quickly befriended other political spouses in the Democratic primary, when Harris sought the party's nomination.

"I want more women in office, and I want more partners, whoever their partner is, to support them and to provide an opportunity and an environment for success," Emhoff said in an October interview with the digital site NowThis News.

Chasten Buttigieg, the husband of former presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, said the two quickly formed a friendship as they swapped stories about people they were meeting and their strange "fish out of water" experiences as political spouses. Emhoff would compliment Chasten Buttigieg on his speeches at events and never approached him as a competitor.

"He was just there for the right reasons," Chasten Buttigieg said. "It was because he loved his wife, and he thought that she would make a great president."

Emhoff embraced his role as a political surrogate during the campaign. He will be the first Jewish spouse of a president or a vice president, and he was a prominent liaison to Jewish groups and donors.

He also developed a close friendship with Jill Biden, and the two campaigned together frequently in states including Iowa and New Hampshire. Jill Biden has said she wants to keep teaching at a community college, as she did when Joe Biden was the vice president.

Harris on Monday tweeted a photo of herself and Emhoff smiling on the night Biden was reported as winning the election.

"Meet the love of my life," she told her 11 million followers.

It was Emhoff who filmed a video of Harris calling Biden after reports of their win, which she shared on social media.

Harris and Emhoff met in 2013 and married a year later. It was Harris' first marriage and Emhoff's second; his children are in their 20s and call Harris "Momala," a play on her name and a Yiddish word for "little mother."

When Harris was attorney general of California, Emhoff was practicing law as a managing director for the West Coast branch of Venable LLP, handling clients in the entertainment industry with a focus on trademark disputes and intellectual property. He'd previously represented clients, including Merck, Walmart and an arms-dealer based in Fresno, Calif., clients that today seem out of step with progressive wings of the Democratic Party.

Information for this article was contributed by Rhonda Shafner of The Associated Press.

Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and her husband Doug Emhoff take the stage during a drive-in get out the vote rally, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)