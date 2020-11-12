Hogs picked 6th in basketball poll

FAYETTEVILLE — The University of Arkansas basketball team was picked to finish sixth in the SEC in a preseason media poll released by the conference office on Thursday. Tennessee was picked to finish first.
No Razorback was among the 11 players voted to the All-SEC first and second teams. Florida junior forward Keyontae Johnson was voted preseason SEC player of year.
The voting was done by SEC and national media.
Here are the full results:
SEC Preseason Media Poll
1 Tennessee
2 Kentucky
3 LSU
4 Florida
5 Alabama
6 Arkansas
7 Auburn
8 South Carolina
9 Ole Miss
10 Missouri
11 Texas A&M
12 Mississippi State
13 Georgia
14 Vanderbilt
First Team All-SEC
John Petty – Alabama
Keyontae Johnson – Florida
Brandon Boston – Kentucky
Trendon Watford – LSU
John Fulkerson – Tennessee
Second Team All-SEC
Olivier Sarr – Kentucky
Javonte Smart – LSU
Dru Smith – Missouri
AJ Lawson – South Carolina
Yves Pons – Tennessee
Savion Flagg – Texas A&M
SEC Player of the Year
Keyontae Johnson – Florida