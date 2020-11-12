Hogs picked 6th in basketball poll

Arkansas coach Eric Musselman reacts on the sidelines against LSU during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

FAYETTEVILLE — The University of Arkansas basketball team was picked to finish sixth in the SEC in a preseason media poll released by the conference office on Thursday. Tennessee was picked to finish first.

No Razorback was among the 11 players voted to the All-SEC first and second teams. Florida junior forward Keyontae Johnson was voted preseason SEC player of year.

The voting was done by SEC and national media.

Here are the full results:

SEC Preseason Media Poll

1 Tennessee

2 Kentucky

3 LSU

4 Florida

5 Alabama

6 Arkansas

7 Auburn

8 South Carolina

9 Ole Miss

10 Missouri

11 Texas A&M

12 Mississippi State

13 Georgia

14 Vanderbilt

First Team All-SEC

John Petty – Alabama

Keyontae Johnson – Florida

Brandon Boston – Kentucky

Trendon Watford – LSU

John Fulkerson – Tennessee

Second Team All-SEC

Olivier Sarr – Kentucky

Javonte Smart – LSU

Dru Smith – Missouri

AJ Lawson – South Carolina

Yves Pons – Tennessee

Savion Flagg – Texas A&M

SEC Player of the Year

Keyontae Johnson – Florida