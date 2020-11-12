King of the Road

"Wow. Well, that was a big bike ride."

Those were the first words from former pro cyclist Ted King early Thursday morning after fighting his bicycle up Block St. to the historic downtown Fayetteville square.

King's ride into the square capped a four-day, 20-hour, 51-minute victory in the Arkansaw High Country Race -- a 1,017-mile adventure race on mostly gravel roads that features more than 80,000 feet of total elevation gain that began at 7:30 a.m. on Halloween.

"This was an extraordinarily difficult race," King said. "I don't have any other bikepacking experience to refer to, but I would call it ferocious."

King's result is the fastest known time (FKT) ever recorded on the course. His FKT bests the times of Scotti and Ernie Lechuga, a married couple from Little Rock who completed the course as a pair in four days, 22 hours and five minutes in September. The previous best men's FKT was Jay Petervary's time of five days, 12 hours and six minutes set on a solo ride in June.

"If you're going to take an FKT, you don't want it to have a formality," King said. "'Ted's got the single FKT, but there's still a double to be had.' So, I was looking at both. Going into it you do the mental arithmetic and see roughly how many miles per day. Jay's is under 200. The Lechugas are north of 200 and I'm like well, that's difficult, but I think it's manageable.

"The way it worked out, it sort of shocked me how close it was. To be within 90 minutes. I mean, shoot, heading into the final day I thought I was going to finish around 7 p.m. Waking up that morning and seeing the distance I had and I kept being a little more optimistic about the average speed. I was creeping at the end. Probably just the cumulative effect of the whole race."

On Saturday, more than 60 hours later, Ashley Carelock of Colorado finished second overall and set the solo women's FKT at seven days, nine hours. The previous women's course record was held by former world champion Rebecca Rusch at eight days, three hours and 33 minutes. Carelock was the only woman to finish the race. Two others scratched.

"It was really hard," Carelock said. "I did not expect it to be that hard. It was more challenging than I thought. I had figured it would be similar to what I did in the Andes, in Chile. That was 900 miles, about 70,000 feet of elevation and I did it in five days and 20 hours. So, I was like, 'I can do this in six days and some change.' Then I quickly started seeing that, no, this is a little bit different."

Nineteen cyclists from 10 states lined up at the start line on the square Oct. 31. Only seven finished. The final two riders completed the race early Monday morning.

Seth Wood, an English professor at Oklahoma State University, became the first rider to complete the course on a single-speed bicycle. He crossed the line after seven days, 12 hours and 18 minutes, good for fourth place overall.

King, who lives in Vermont, claimed the victory on familiar roads. He won the first stage of Fayetteville's long-running Joe Martin Stage Race in 2008. The race's criterium stage finishes one block off the square up Church St.

"It was really cool as I'm sitting there on this hay bale throne (as the winner of the Arkansaw High Country Race) and I'm realizing that this is where the criterium was at the Joe Martin Stage Race," King said.

The High Country Race was King's first attempt at an ultra-endurance, fully self-supported bike packing race. After leaving the square, the 1,017-mile loop sends riders through the Ozark Mountains, the Buffalo National River Corridor, the Arkansas River Valley and the Ouachita Mountains.

"It's shocking to me that in a relatively small geographic area that is a portion of one state, I saw quite a few scenes that reminded me of places all over the country," King said. "For example, there were snippets that looked a lot like New England, looked a lot like Vermont with the foliage and the way the terrain and topography is. Then there were portions, like the gradual climb down by Rich Mountain that looks identical to the Allegheny mountains. There was an amazing sunset, I think on day four that looked exactly to me like the Blue Ridge Mountains. That was on Mount Magazine. You wake up the next day and it looks like the Smokies. And there's some high alpine stuff like you're in the Sierras. Big, dry, old-growth pine, the slate, the rock. To have that variety in such a relatively small area, it was really something to experience it all."

Carelock was also taken by the scenery on course.

"It was really beautiful," she said. "I kind of have a crush on Arkansas because it was just really pretty. The people were really friendly, too. Really welcoming, really nice."

King retired from professional road cycling in 2015 after racing at the sport's highest level in some of the most demanding and prestigious races in pro cycling: the Tour de France, Giro d'Italia and the one-day spring classics on cobblestone roads in Belgium in Italy.

"I'm in a post-professional career, so to speak," King said. "I raced in Europe. I raced the Tour de France, the sport's biggest races. And in my mind, like, that was business, that was work, that was hard, that was the job. Whereas now, I'm reaping the fun benefits of that career. Where it's going to events and making people excited about riding. It's working with brands and interacting with people and so many things that you can't do while you're racing on the World Tour level."

Since retiring from European racing, King has been competing mostly in the quickly growing gravel racing scene. He's twice won the race formerly known as Dirty Kanza in Emporia, Kan., won four of five major events in 2018 (he finished second in the other) and recorded three race wins in 2019 to go with three other podium finishes.

Numerous event cancelations because of the covid-19 pandemic and conversations with a couple of friends led to King giving bikepacking through Arkansas a try.

"I was looking to find a new adventure in the sport of cycling," King said. "Bikepacking has been going on for decades but it's a very niche portion of cycling."

Bobby Wintle, a bike shop owner and founder of The Mid-South gravel race in Stillwater, Okla. was the first to tell King about the race. Wintle scratched 687 miles into the High Country race.

"Bobby Wintle had mentioned that he was doing it early on in 2020," King said. "As the year with no events rolled on, it became more and more interesting to me. I remember that Rebecca Rusch had done a long-distance event in Northwest Arkansas and set the initial FKT but didn't really know the details about it. It was the coming together of a couple of friends."

King received plenty of advice from Wintle, Rusch and Petervary.

"I did a ton of research, just to be informed on the convenience stores and their hours and hopeful places to stop," King said. "I called up Jay Petervary beforehand and asked him as much as I could and the same with Rebecca Rusch. They were both extremely helpful and hospitable and it's so cool the community and camaraderie there."

Fayetteville native Andrew Onermaa stayed within 70 miles of King's lead for his entire race before scratching nearly 745 miles in.

"In my group text with my mom, my brother and me, my mom was like, 'Wow this guy Andrew going the other direction is on the same distance I don't think he slept," King said. "And, I'm thinking, well that sounds crazy and kind of unsustainable. That was the point that I shifted my attention to the other people on the map.

"I had no idea how hard it was going to be. I was in totally uncharted territory. Like I didn't know if I was gonna break down. You hear stories of people who quit 100-mile races with 3 miles to go in the lead. And those things made sense to me, when I'm at mile 950 I was like, 'I get it, I get why people would quit right now' Even though, intuitively you say, 'OK just slow down, take a nap, keep pedaling.'"

Which is exactly what King did. With less than 50 miles to go, after climbing White Rock Mountain, King settled in for one last 15-minute nap before pedaling on to claim victory in Fayetteville.

"This is just a crazy new level of misery meets self-infliction," King said. "That's the funny part of it. It's all voluntary. No one's making anybody do anything."