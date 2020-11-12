Webinar to detail aid

for tourism industry

The Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism is holding a webinar at 10 a.m. Friday to give details about its grant program to help businesses that have been damaged financially by the pandemic.

The initiative has $50 million available for distribution to companies in the tourism, travel and hospitality industries that have lost business during the coronavirus pandemic. The grant period opens Monday and closes on Nov. 25.

Companies interested in the program can go to arkansasready.com to register for the webinar, which will be led by tourism Secretary Stacy Hurst.

Business-interruption grants are intended to reimburse for expenses related to the pandemic from March 1-Sept. 30. Grant awards will be based on the number of applicants and the specific amounts requested.

-- Andrew Moreau

Trial near in Nissan's

suit against ex-chief

The first hearing for Nissan's lawsuit against Carlos Ghosn is scheduled Friday in Yokohama, part of the Japanese automaker's efforts to claim millions in damages from its former chairman.

Nobuo Gohara, an ex-prosecutor and critic of Japan's justice system, said he and a team of lawyers will represent Ghosn in the civil case, which was filed in February by Nissan. The automaker is seeking to "recover a significant part of the monetary damages inflicted on the company by its former Chairman as a result of years of his misconduct and fraudulent activity," it said in a statement at the time.

Ghosn, 66, was arrested in November 2018 on charges of financial misconduct and was facing a criminal trial in Japan until his dramatic escape to Lebanon at the end of December 2019.

The initial hearing for Nissan's lawsuit will take place at Yokohama District Court.

Japanese officials claim Ghosn underreported his income and used company money for personal gain, allegations that he has denied. Nissan, which also was charged, isn't contesting the prosecutors' assertions.

"Nissan's claims are baseless," said Leslie Jung-Isenwater, a spokeswoman for Ghosn.

-- Bloomberg News

Losing 2.19, index

ends day at 454.54

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Wednesday at 454.54, down 2.19.

"Equities closed higher today as investors rotated money flows back into the information technology sector and away from cyclical stocks following the recent move towards economically sensitive sectors including energy, industrials and materials resulting from the recent coronavirus vaccine announcement," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.